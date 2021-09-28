New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Who doesn't wants to look younger, healthy and beautiful forever? However, in this world where people are having a poor lifestyle and the environment is full of dust and pollution, premature ageing is bound to happen. Premature ageing not just damages your skin but also affects your organs, making you unhealthy. So if you are someone who is looking for ways to remain fit and healthy even after your 30s and 40s, then this article is just for you.

Yoga is one of the best ways to keep your body fit and healthy. It not only cures critical disorders but also makes one's mind strong and active. It is like food to our soul, mind and body and heals us naturally. Yoga asanas improve our blood circulation and bring back the glow on our skin by reducing stress. Also, it keeps our organs healthy and secure from all the junk we eat the whole day. The more one practises yoga, the healthier and younger one will look.

So here we are with 5 Anti-Aging yoga asanas that will help you in reducing the stress level and benefit your body:

Balasana

Balasan is a very good posture to increase the glow and beauty of the face. While doing this asana, there is an increase in blood circulation on the face reducing the wrinkles.

Sarvangasana

In this, lie down on the yoga mat and then slowly lift your leg and hips upwards, giving support to your hand. Since the weight of the whole body will be on the shoulders, it will accelerate the blood flow towards the face and head. Also, this asana benefits your hair by giving strength to the roots.

Adho Mukh Shvanasana

While doing this asana, the blood flow is towards the face and head. And this helps in curing the problems of pimples, freckles, wrinkles, etc. Also, it brings a glow to the face and benefits the hair. Not just this, Adho Mukh Shvanasana can cure obesity and back pain.

Bhujangasana

This asana benefits in keeping the body young for a long time. Also, it helps in reducing stomach, weight and relief back pain.

Chakrasana

It is one of the best anti-ageing postures, as the posture helps in circulating the blood towards the face, curing pimples and wrinkles.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv