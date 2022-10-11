How To Get Rid Of Grey Hair: Easy To Try Effective Remedies You Can Try At Home

HAIR are the protein filament and one of the defining characteristics of humans. Soft, shinny and string hairs are a dream for any human. However, problems related to hair are not untouched to anyone. Falling hair, dry hair, spilt ends are a few problems that we all must have suffered at a point in life. Similarly grey hair is one of the major concerns related to hair health nowadays.

Hairstyles, colors and length of hair play a significant role in an individual's self perception, esteem and confidence. Hair greying is one of the most noticeable signs of ageing. Read below some effective home remedies to get rid of grey hair.

1. Coconut Oil And Curry Leaves

Curry leaves are darkening agents, with Vitamin B complexes which can turn your hair back to their natural color. It helps in restoring the natural pigment of hair and turns the hair dark. Coconut helps in improving blood circulation in the scalp and in turn, restores hair color.

How to apply:

Mix a cup of curry leaves in one cup of oil, boil the mixture until it turns black. Strain and cool it and store the mixture in air tight container. Massage the mixture in hair and leave overnight. Use this mixture 2-3 times a week.

2. Black Tea

Black Tea is enriched with its tannic acid, which is capable of darkening the hair naturally. It also helps in making the hair healthy and shiny. Black tea rinse acts as a great keratin which restores the hair pigment.

How To Apply:

Take two tablespoons of black tea and boil it in one cup water and add a teaspoon salt into it. Cool the mixture and apply on your washed hair. Do this once a week to get good results.

3. Onion Juice Hair Mask

Onion contains antioxidant compound known as catalase which helps in reducing hydrogen peroxide at the hair roots which keep the hair from turning grey. Applying onion juice to hair and scalp increases blood supply to hair follicles which improves hair growth. It raises the level of enzyme catalase which darkens the hair.

How To Apply:

For making this mixture, add 2-3 tablespoons of onion juice to one teaspoon of olive oil and lemon juice in a bowl. Use this mixture to massage your hair and scalp in circular motions. Rinse off your hair after an hour with mild shampoo and luke warm water.

4. Henna And Coffee

Henna and coffee acts as an alternatives for grey hair. You can use them as DIY mixture which adds rich brown color to your hair without damaging them.

How To Apply:

Add one teaspoon of coffee powder in a boiling water. Once it cools down, add henna powder to it to form a smooth paste. Leave it for a few hours and then add a tablespoon of any oil into it and apply the mixture over your hair. After an hour, rinse off with mild shampoo.

5. Black Pepper And Lemon Juice

Black pepper is known for the natural shine it brings to yo hair and is capable to curb other hair problems such as hair fall and prematuring grey hair. It is loaded with Vitamin A and C, flavonoids, potassium and other nutrients which help in outstanding growth of hair. Lemon juice provides nourishment to the hair and prevents premature greying.

How To Apply:

Mix one tablespoon lemon juice and black pepper in half cup of yogurt. Mix all ingredients well and massage on your scalp nicely. Let it sit on your hair and then rinse off with lukewarm water.

6. Almond Oil And Lemon Juice Mask

Almond oil is rich in Vitamin E which is very beneficial for hair. It provides deep nourishment and prevents premature greying. It contains catalase, an antioxidant which helps reduce grey hair formation.

How To Apply:

Take a bowl and mix almond oil and lemon juice. Massage the mixture generously on your scalp. Leave it for about half and hour and then wash with a mild shampoo.