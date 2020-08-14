New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk:

India is all set to celebrate its 74th Independence Day celebration with full joy and enthusiasm. However, this year, the celebration has shifted online due to the coronavirus crisis. Usually, schools, colleges, restaurants looked are decorated in tricolour on this day, but it would be a little different in 2020. It seems that everyone has chosen a virtual celebration to maintain the same enthusiasm on India’s biggest day. Schools have organised online poem recitation, drawing competition, dance drills and other activities to keep students stay connected and celebrate the occasion.

Apart from school-colleges, the national celebration of Independence Day, which is organised every year at the Red Fort in the National capital, will also be different this year. Every Year Prime Minister of India led the celebration at the Red Fort and addressed the nation. School students welcome dignitaries, army bands showcases their parade and a huge audience joins the show. However, this year Red Fort celebration will also be limited in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. School students, kids performance will not be part of the celebration at Red Fort. Also, the Spectators list will be limited this year. Every year, India invites a chief guest from another country to honour them and strengthen the relations with that country. But this year, no chief guest would be invited to the celebration.

Earlier, state governments have issued the guidelines to celebrate Independence day at the public places. Schools and colleges will remain closed, and party offices are also suggested to celebrate virtually. Keeping a health status in mind, people of India have brought some amazing ideas to celebrate the day without having physical contact. Families are planning to celebrate the Day while watching patriotic films at home, schools are conducting online activities and students will also join flag hoisting at colleges via video conferencing.

Posted By: Srishti Goel