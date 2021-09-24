New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Staying healthy and fit has become mandatory ever since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the globe. From daily workouts to including immunity boosters in our meals, the pandemic has changed our whole lifestyle. However, when it comes to belly fat, also known as visceral fat, it's quite stubborn can cause major disease.

So, reducing belly fat is very important, but the process is not easy. To reduce the fat, people often opt for dieting, heavy exercise, etc. However, we have brought you five easy exercises, that will put pressure on your lower part of the abdomen and reduce stubborn fat.

1. Heel Touch Excercise

In this exercise, lie on your back on the mat. Bend the knees and keep them close to the hips. Next, lift the shoulders slightly and try to touch the ankles of the feet alternately with both hands.

2. Straight Body Crunches

Lie flat on the mat and keep the legs straight. Next, keep the hands behind the head and join them together. Now, try to lift the body upwards.

3. Lying Wide circles

Lie down on your back and place your hands under your hips. Now open the leg and lift it upwards, and after a while, slowly bring it down.

4. Reverse Crunch

Lie down on your back and place your hands under your hips. Now, lift your hips and legs upwards and bring it over your head slowly.

5. Push Through

Lie on your back and bring your feet near the hips. Now lift the body and try to touch the knee with the hand.

Please Note: Try to do at least 10-15 times at a time. After this, take a break of 15-20 seconds. Then start again. Do at least two to three sets to achieve a flat stomach.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv