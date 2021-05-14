It is extremely important to keep a check on your oxygen levels and body temperature in the wake of increasing cases of COVID-19. Know how safe is to share an oximeter and thermometer with a COVID-19 patient.

New Delhi | Jagran Health Desk: COVID-19's second wave is spreading and how. And as the things are getting intense with every passing day, it gets very important for everyone to follow the basic COVID-19 guidelines and take extra care of their health. A lot of people are hospitalised due to the drop in their oxygen levels and many are facing lung problems. Therefore, it is extremely important to keep a check on your oxygen levels and body temperature. And the primary way to do it by yourself is to use an oximeter and thermometer. But is it really safe to use these equipments touched by COVID-19 patients? Read on to know

How to measure oxygen and body temperature?

Keep your finger inside the oximeter for one minute and once the reading gets stable, take a note of it and then pull your finger out. Meanwhile, for body temperature, place the thermometer under your tongue for 1.5-2 minutes and then take it out to note the reading. If one is not able to put the thermometer inside the mouth, place it between your armpit for almost 2 minutes.

Is it safe to use COVID-19 patient's oximeter and thermometer on others?

As per the experts and previous year's research, COVID-19 virus dies after staying on a plastic surface for a while. An oximeter which is has a body of plastic is either ways used on many people in a place like a hospital where there can't be one piece of equipment per person. Therefore, it can be re-used on different patients but it needs to be cleaned and washed properly before doing that. Now as far as the thermometer is concerned, everytime a different one is used on a patient for hygiene and safety purposes. However, if you are using that at home make sure to wash it and clean it before using it again.

How to clean the oximeter and thermometer?

An oximeter can either be cleaned by using an alcohol-based sanitizer or with a wet cloth and soap properly. Meanwhile, talking about a thermometer, if you have a mercury-based thermometer then you can wash it with lukewarm soapy water or can rub alcohol on it. Once you are done wipe it until it's dry with a clean cloth.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal