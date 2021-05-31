COVID-19 Information: Scroll down to read the suggested time period a patient should wait for before undergoing an operation.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Taskforce for COVID-19 have advised coronavirus recovered patients to undergo a non-urgent surgery only after 6 weeks of their recovery to ensure fast healing.

They have said that the RT-PCR test conducted before a patient is fully recovered may show a positive result due to the presence of dead virus remnants in the body. It is advisable to wait for at least 102 days after the diagnosis since COVID reinfection can only be confirmed by then. It is also advised to delay surgeries during this time period to avoid complications.

However, if the surgery is urgent and the recovering or recovered patient needs to undergo it, the surgery must be done with necessary precautions, according to Dr Sanjay Pujari.

The doctor also added that it is important to evaluate the COVID-19 recovered patients before operating them. The focus of the evaluation should be cardiopulmonary systems that include the heart, blood vessels, and lungs. This is done to ensure that there is no preoperative risk associated with the surgery.

“Residual symptoms such as fatigue, shortness of breath, and chest pain are common in patients who have had Covid. These symptoms can be present for more than 60 days after diagnosis,” said Dr Pujari.

A resting period of 102 days from COVID diagnosis is also important to save the wastage of COVID test resources and reduce anxiety in patients. Here’s a list of the suggested time period a COVID-19 recovered patient should wait for before undergoing a non-urgent surgery.

Suggested time period a patient should wait for before undergoing an operation:

• Someone who is asymptomatic or has recovered from mild non-respiratory symptoms should wait for 4 weeks.

• Those who are symptomatic but did not require hospitalization should wait for 6 weeks.

• Asymptomatic patients who have diabetes, have an impaired immune system, or were hospitalized due to COVID-19 should wait for 8-10 weeks.

• COVID-19 patients who were admitted to ICU should wait for 12 weeks.

(Disclaimer: The article is purely informative based on the researches and several studies. However, English Jagran does not independently vouch for this report.)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha