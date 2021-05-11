Oxygen poisoning can be prevented. This requires limiting the intake of supplemental oxygen. Read on to know how the excess use of oxygen can damage your lungs.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The second wave of COVID-19 is getting severe with each passing day. There are many who are struggling with the intensity of the virus and are being treated in the hospitals due to lack of oxygen. Although, since there's a shortage of beds in the hospitals, patients are using oxygen cylinders at their home. But are you aware that excessive use of oxygen from the cylinder can also be dangerous? Many people are using oxygen cylinders when there is even a little shortage of oxygen without consulting a doctor. This can prove to be extremely harmful for your lungs in the long run.

What is the solution?

There is a process of preventing oxygen poisoning, that can be done by limiting the intake of supplemental oxygen. Yes, in case you are on a ventilator, the healthcare team which is looking after you may limit the amount of oxygen in the machine. If you are making use of some oxygen therapy or scuba equipment, you may be asked by your concerned doctor or expert to change the setting of the machine. On the other hand, if you are using any portable oxygen, then in that case your doctor will test your status, which includes examining you as you perform normal physical activity or exercise. This allows a sufficient amount of oxygen to reach and get absorbed by your lungs. Therefore, it is extremely important to consult your concerned healthcare provider before making use of supplement oxygen devices safely.

Excess oxygen can also cause death

Oxygen reaches your body parts through lungs and then blood. That's what leads to the normal functioning of your organs but there is a risk of your lungs getting damaged with an excess amount of oxygen ingested. This is because the small air sac called alveoli which is there in your lungs may be filled with fluid or is not retractable which may not let the lungs to accept air normally. As a result, this can get very difficult for oxygen to reach the blood which can lead to health symptoms like:

Cough

Throat irritation

Pain in chest

Breathing issues

Dizziness

Blurry vision

Nausea

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal