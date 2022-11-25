International Day For The Elimination Of Violence Against Women: Know History, Theme And Significance Here

FROM NOVEMBER 25 to December 10, the UNiTE campaign to reduce violence against women will be introduced. The culmination of this 16-day activism effort occurs on Human Rights Day (December 10).

Since 2008, the UN Secretary-General and UN Women have been in charge of this campaign, which has as its goals the prevention and eradication of violence against women and girls throughout the world, the creation of forums for discussion of problems and potential solutions, and the demand for international action to raise awareness and advance advocacy.

There are already many events planned all across the world to call attention to the necessity of continuing the fight to end violence against women. The main goal of this effort is to help all women and their children flee violence.

History:

On November 25, 1960, Patria Mercedes Mirabal, Mara Argentina Minerva Mirabal, and Antonia Mara Teresa Mirabal were all born. All three of them were killed in the Dominican Republic on Rafael Trujillo's orders, and they were sisters. These three Mirabel sisters have put up a valiant fight to topple the Trujillo regime. Women's rights advocates marked a day against violence on the anniversary of the deaths of these three women in 1981. The UN General Assembly declared November 25 to be the "International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women."

Theme:

The theme for 2022 is "Activism to End Violence Against Women and Girls," which aims to mobilise all of society to become activists for the prevention of violence against women, to stand in solidarity with women's rights activists, and to support feminist movements around the world in their fight against the denial of women's rights and for a world free from VAWG.

Women's organisations in the area host protests, shared meals, fund-raising events, and lectures on studies on violence against women in their own neighborhoods.

Significance:

One of the most pervasive, ongoing, and devastating violations of human rights in the world today is violence against women and girls (VAWG), which goes largely unreported because of the impunity, silence, stigma, and shame that surround it.

It manifests in physical, sexual, and psychological ways, including intimate partner violence (battering, psychological abuse, marital rape, femicide), sexual violence and harassment (rape, forced sexual acts, unwanted sexual advances, child sexual abuse, forced marriage, street harassment, stalking, cyber-harassment), human trafficking (slavery, sexual exploitation), female genital mutilation, and child marriage.

Ending violence against women and achieving the rights of women and girls depend on equality, development, and peace, among other factors. Therefore, in general, unless violence against women and girls is stopped, the promise of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)—to leave no one behind—cannot be fulfilled, nor can women's and girls' human rights.