New Delhi | Swati Bathwal: Research shows that the first impact of climate change is on the availability of food. Now think about staying hungry. Imagine that feeling for days and more? Now, have you survived a day without water? Our body is 70 per cent made up of water, and even a 1 per cent decrease in water levels of our body can cause dehydration. Now, imagine if there is no access to clean water. How does that feel? And think about choking on polluted air. Research shows that if global temperature rises by even 2 degrees more, it would cause a shortage of several essential items. And this is what we need to stop. An increase in floods, deforestation, and cyclones will also cause more devastation.

Climate change has a lot to do with what is on our plate. Our bodies are made up of what we put back to our mother Earth. Every culture has medicinal wisdom which is either lost or has changed just like our climate. In India, along with the medicinal wisdom of plants and Ayurveda, we have a legacy. This is passed on from generations. But somewhere there is a disconnect in what we inherit and we should be proud of and what we are doing out of greed. We are well aware that chemicals from food industries aren't good for us but we need to realise how are we manufacturing the food on our plates? How are we creating it? How are we preserving or storing it and how well are we discarding it back to mother Earth.

The plastics we use today will probably decompose in 350 years or maybe 400 years if it ends up in a landfill. And if it gets into the ocean, it will be consumed by the aquatic animals. Accumulation of plastics from a single household for a month can range from 60 bags to over 200 depending on how much it is used.

The plastic industry was born in the late 1800s to replace elephant ivory, which was used in the production of billiard balls. This was to conserve the elephants but today, this has turned into a calamity. These plastic chemicals get into our oceans through the water and end up in our food chains. Microplastics pass through our gut wall, get into our bloodstream, and can also pass through the placental barriers of mothers.

BPA - bisphenol A also has a story. It was developed as a synthetic estrogen, a century ago, but then this BPA is now being used as a tin liner, in our food packaging which not only makes us fat but also adds it to our environment. From our birds to fishes, marine life... It's adding it all.

To eat healthily, we don't need anything fancy, to live naturally and support our climate, we don't need massive investments, we just need to go back to where it all began. We don't need to depend on exercise only or count calories to lose weight. All we need is to eat fresh and look after our mother Earth - eat fresh over canned, drink from water bottles stored in glass or our Indian matkas, or stainless steel glass or insulated flask. Let us swap our plastic bottles with glass bottles, our plastic jars with ceramic jars, plastic jars with Earthen pots, plastic plates with brass, copper, or silver (to retain health benefits), change simple things like mouthwashes with organic coconut oil or sesame oil (of course it will give you immense health benefit), our utensils to stainless steel so that these chemicals do not leach into our foods.

Every 10 seconds, we release 10,000 metric tons of climate-warming gases into the atmosphere. Climate change should have never existed, and if it does exist, it needs to be stopped. We don't have to wait for tomorrow or yesterday or even today... The action has to be taken right now.

Let us build a sustainable community, for our future generations to come. A day may come, when there will be more dengue, malaria, and water-borne diseases, and there will be less fertile soil ( eroded by floods and water pollution). A day will come, when our children will lack nutrients despite eating nutritious food, a day may come where there will be less food and more people. We need to act.

