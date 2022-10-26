'House Of The Dragon ' Inspired Travel Destinations To Add To Your Bucket List Right Away

STREAMING the TV and mobiles of people, The House Of The Dragon series finale is streaming on television and OTT platforms for the audiences and flabbergasted the fans. As hit as the series itself is, the destinations used to shoot the epic scenes of the show are breathtaking and a must to add to your travel list.

Look below the list of destinations from the House of the Dragon series to add to your travel list.

1. La Calahorra, Spain

It is located in the province of Granada, Spain with a population of around 673 inhabitants as per the 2019 census. The Castle of Calahorra is a place which is a scenic beauty in itself. With the best places to stay in Granada, you can explore the ancient Scaromonte in Granada. The breathtaking monuments in Granada will add beauty essence to your holidays. Moreover, walking in Granada is the best way to see it, district by district. At weekends, the city of Granada is buzzed with shoppers and craft fairs in the city centre.

2. Monsanto, Portugal

Being one of the most unique and appealing villages of Portugal, Monsanto is a top hill village with an incredible fortress that is situated at the highest point above the village. The village is surrounded by two giant granite borders that lean against each other. You can enjoy a fantastic hiking experience on the hiking trails along with enjoying the walk down the narrow steep streets of the village.

3. Derbyshire, England

In the East Midlands of England, Derbyshire is known for its history and stretched beauty. With breathtaking views and numerous traditional events including the Derbyshire custom of Well Dressing, visiting this place in your holidays is a must.

4. Surrey And Hampshire, England

Vibrant towns and historic villages to beautiful and scenic hills hold the natural beauty with plenty to discover. You can visit the North Downs, Brookland's Museum, the Saville Garden and Bushy Park to spend a lovely time in this eyeconic place. Thorpe Park here is one of the most thrilling theme parks in Surrey which attracts several tourists.

5. Cornwall, England

UK's most popular staycation destination with high cliffs, stunning countryside and serene water, Cornwall is one of the most amazing places to visit. It is one of the most scenic regions of Southern England with beautiful landscapes, rich history and countless attractions making it a wonderful vacation destination for all.