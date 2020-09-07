Horoscope Today September 7, 2020: Want to know how your day will pass? Check out astrological predictions for Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Cancer and other zodiac signs here.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The position of the stars plays a key role in our lives and help us get key insights and thus knowing our daily horoscope becomes important. Horoscopes are based on accurate astronomical analysis and can help us prepare for the challenges that we might face in the day. So if you want to know how your day will pass, check it out here:

Aries:

Your financial condition will improve today and you will be able to plans that will help you in the future. Your seniors will support you and the stars suggest that your family life will improve today.

Taurus:

You will help your juniors today at the workplace. You will also spend some quality time with your friends but there will be some tensions in your married life. Your financial condition will improve.

Gemini:

Your family life and your financial condition will improve today, suggest the stars. Travelling is also on the cards. However, you need to be a bit careful today.

Cancer:

If you are a businessman, then you will have a wonderful day today. Your financial condition will improve and you will get a chance to expand your business.

Leo:

You will get a lot of success in your professional life today. Someone from the opposite gender will lend a helping hand. Family obligations will be fulfilled and your financial condition will improve.

Virgo:

Your social prestige and honour will increase today. You will also be able to solve all your problems. However, you need to take care of your health.

Libra:

Don’t take risks in financial matters. You might face some differences with your seniors or friends. However, your spouse will support you.

Scorpio:

Your married life will be happy today. You will also get a lot of success in your professional life. Family obligations will be fulfilled and your financial condition will improve.

Sagittarius:

Students will get success in their respective fields. However, you need to take care of your health as the stars are not favourable. Put your mind to creative work, you will get success.

Capricorn:

You will be able to fulfil your family responsibilities. Your financial condition will improve. Students will get some success.

Aquarius:

It will be a busy day for you. However, at the end of the day, you will spend some quality time with your friends and family members. Don’t take any financial risk.

Pisces:

You need to take care of your health as the stars are not looking favourable for you. A bit of exercise might be helpful for you.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharm