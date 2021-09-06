It's the first day of the week, Monday. So if you are wondering how your day will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: It's the first day of the week, Monday. So if you are wondering how your day will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope. It will help you in planning out your day accordingly.

Aries

Today business folks might have a good day as they are likely to earn some profits. On the personal front, you are likely to deal with some family issues. So stay calm and solve the problem patiently.

Taurus

Today you may feel happy and relaxed. On the professional front, you are likely to have a pleasant day. However, on the health front, you might be a victim of stress. So you are advised to stay calm and avoid thinking a lot. Lovebirds are likely to enjoy a romantic date.

Gemini

Today you are likely to receive a good news that will make your mood merry. However, on the work front, you might end up making a new enemy. On the business front, powerful people will be eager to invest in your business.

Cancer

Today is a good day as you are likely to get a lot of opportunities. On the work front, you will be confident and might get a reward for your hard work. You can expect changes in the job, however, it might hamper the attitude of your colleagues.

Leo

Today your prestige and honour will increase. You are likely to meet an influential person who might turn out beneficial in near future. On the personal front, you will get the support of your parents when faced with challenges.

Virgo

Today is a good day as you will get the result of your hard work. Things will go as planned and you will be able to complete all your work on time. On the personal front, you might have a conflict with your sibling. However, you are advised to not escalate it much.

Libra

Today you are likely to deal with some challenges. However, you will be able to overcome and achieve your goal. You are likely to implement new ideas in business to speed up the work in the company.

Scorpio

Today you are advised to keep a close eye on your rivals competitors as they might create hurdles in your path of success. Focus on your work and you will achieve success. On the personal front, things will remain pleasant.

Sagittarius

Today, all your worries will come to an end. On the work front, you are likely to implement creative ideas to complete the pending tasks assigned to you. Based on this, your boss might reward you.

Capricorn

Today you are likley to spend quality time with your family. Also, you might get a surprise, that will uplift your mood. On the work front, you will have to put in extra effort to convince your seniors of your ideas.

Aquarius

Today you may feel anxious and dull due to a lack of sleep. On the business front, you are likely to meet an influential person who will guide you on how to grow or expand your business.

Pisces

Today you may feel confident and happy. This will impact your work efficiency and you might be able to complete all your work on time. Also, your boss might reward you for your excellent work.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv