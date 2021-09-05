If you want to know how your day will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope. It will help you in planning out your day accordingly.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Astrological predictions tells in advance about the opportunities and obstacles we are likely to face in the coming future. If you want to know how your day will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope. It will help you in planning out your day accordingly.

Aries- Today you may feel happy and relaxed. Business folks will have a pleasant day as they may achieve success. However, you are advised to not argue with anyone. Students are advised to put in all their efforts as time is favourable.

Taurus- Today you are advised to eat healthy food, else you may be a victim of health-related issues. On the work front, salaried folks might get progress in their job. On the personal front, there will be harmony in marital life.

Gemini- Today, you may feel tired due to a lack of sleep. You may receive a good news by evening, which will merry your mood. However, you are advised to take good care of your child.

Cancer- Today you are likely to make profits in business and might venture into a new area. On the personal front, you may receive rightful respect in a relationship.

Leo- Today you may feel relaxed after repaying the outstanding loan. On the personal front, you are likely to spend some quality time with family.

Virgo- Today salaried folks might receive promotions based on their hard work. On the financial front, you are advised to control your expenses. On the personal front, disputes will be resolved.

Libra- Today you may feel relaxed as there will be no tension. On the professional front, your income might increase. On the health front, you might be a victim of body pain.

Scorpio- Today things will fall in place as it's a favourable day. You may also get some opportunities, so don't miss them. On the personal front, you will have a pleasant day.

Sagittarius- Today you are likely to meet your old friends. On the work front, you may venture into new area. On the personal front, misunderstandings in the family will be resolved.

Capricorn- Today you are likely to take an important decision. So you are advised to stay calm and think twice before jumping to conclusions.

Aquarius- Today business folks might make a profit. However, you are advised to be careful during cash transactions. On the personal front, you are likely to spend romantic moments with your spouse.

Pisces- You are likley to meet new and influential people, who might turn out beneficial in near future. On the health front, your long term issues will start getting cure.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv