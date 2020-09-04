New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Every new day comes with a new challenge and new opportunities. Astrological predictions help us to get a glimpse of what the future holds for us during the day. By reading about the stars, making a decision, choices and taking necessary precautions become so much easier. Hence, it is important to stay prepared and have a hint of how the day will pass with our daily astrology predictions. Here are the astrological predictions for September 4.

Aries: Today, job seekers need to exercise some restraint. There is a possibility of profit in business-related works. Do not put your work on others today. Otherwise, the work will remain incomplete.

Taurus: Do not get confused with anyone today otherwise the results will be negative. Due to arrogance, bitterness can come in relationships, so keep your arrogance away and talk politely with everyone.

Gemini: Today, the family will enjoy a lot. Doing risky tasks will also benefit. It is not right to be negligent today. Stay health-conscious and workout daily to bring positivity in your life.

Cancer: Today, there will be stability in the economic situation. A better day for those with jobs. Avoid interfering today in someone else's case. Do not give advice to anyone without asking.

Leo: Save the children from the cold today. There will be progress in matters related to the government. Do not keep any stubbornness in mind about your work today.

Virgo: Today there are signs of getting good news from children. Everyday needs will be met. Do not take any kind of personal decision under the influence of professional reasons.

Libra: Today, opportunities for promotion are being created in the job. Just like in business, work will continue. Do not testify today and do not cheat, otherwise, there can be a lot of trouble.

Scorpio: Today there are signs of increasing income. Be careful of blood pressure patients. Do not make decisions without thinking about new tasks today or else you may have to suffer loss.

Sagittarius: Today, there is a need to maintain good relations with friends, otherwise financial losses may be incurred. Do not trust any outsider. Do not run from responsibility today.

Capricorn: Today there will be achievements in social work. Use your words very carefully. Business people do not borrow. Do not show haste in love relations.

Aquarius: Today you may have to face financial crisis. Do not lend to anyone. Do not force yourself on your partner today, the harm is possible.

Pisces: Today your financial situation may decline. Health problems may also occur. There may be problems in the ear, in particular. Today, your angry nature can disturb the sweet atmosphere, keep this in mind.

Posted By: Talib Khan