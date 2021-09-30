New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The position of the stars plays an important role in people’s lives as it can decide how our day and month will pass. So if you want to know how your day will pass, then scroll down below and have a look at your daily astrological prediction.



Aries: Today you may face tension in relationships due to the change of Mercury. You may find yourself in a situation where there will be a point of difference between you and your subordinate employees or siblings. It is best to avoid any kind of conflict as it may create problems for you.



Taurus: With the change in Mercury, it brings good news for people who belong to the Taurus zodiac sign. The work which you will do with intelligence and effort will give you desired results. You will have strong support in all your financial matters. Wealth and fame will increase.



Gemini: Since there is a change in retrograde Mercury, it may show an impact on your health. Be careful about that! Hard work done by students will be worthwhile.



Cancer: The change of Mercury seems in favour of you as you will get the support of your siblings. You will achieve your desired goals in financial matters. The responsibility of the child will be fulfilled.



Leo: Change of Mercury will result in an improved financial situation. Business efforts will be fruitful. You will have cooperation from others.



Virgo: The transition of Mercury is neutral for your health. However, your mind will be distracted. Take a risk in financial matters. You will have support from your father.



Libra: With the transition of Mercury, your health will remain stable. It is best advised for you not to take any risk in financial matters. Avoid investing money anywhere.



Scorpio: You may face tension in your married life. Take care of your health properly. There will be support and cooperation from others.



Sagittarius: There will be progress in the field of livelihood. Work done with creativity and effort will bring desired results. You will have support and cooperation from an influential power.



Capricorn: There is a need to be health-conscious. You may find yourself in a state of confusion and tension. The best advice for all Capricorns is not to take risks in financial matters.



Aquarius: You will notice an improvement in financial matters however you will remain worried from your children’s end. You will have support and cooperation from an influential power.



Pisces: The financial side will be strong. Gifts or honours will increase. You may also travel to different places.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen