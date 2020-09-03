Hence, it is important to stay prepared and have a hint of how the day will pass with our daily astrology predictions.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Every new day comes with a new challenge and new opportunities. Astrological predictions help us to get a glimpse of what the future holds for us during the day. By reading about the stars, making a decision, choices and taking necessary precautions become so much easier. Hence, it is important to stay prepared and have a hint of how the day will pass with our daily astrology predictions. Here are the astrological predictions for September 3.

Aries: Today will be a happy day for you. Your professional, as well as your personal life, will witness good news during the day. Your relationship with your spouse will also get better. Stay health-conscious.

Taurus: You are expected to have a good day at your workplace. Professional life will get better. You are also expected to hear good news from your spouse. Avoid negativity to enjoy the day.

Gemini: Today you can achieve desired success in your profession with dedication and hard work. With the help of a friend, difficult works can be completed. Do not sign any documents without having proper read.

Cancer: Today your religious instinct will increase. Family reputation will also witness an increase. Ongoing efforts in the field of livelihood will be successful. Help will be given from ruling administration. Do not leave any work incomplete today.

Leo: Today, despite the mixed effect in the property, there is hope to benefit in the profession and economic matters. Activeness has to be increased in the professional field. Do not ignore the feasibility in the schemes.

Virgo: Today the time will be favourable for those doing business in partnership. There is also a possibility of change in the field. Do not be negligent in the use of vehicles etc. today.

Libra: You can feel comfortable during the job. There will be mobility in income or wealth. A new contract can also be found. Do not take any decision in haste.

Scorpio: Today it will be a happy day for you. A trip with friends and relatives are on the cards. Do not let your concentration be disturbed. You may also visit some religious place for seeking peace.

Sagittarius: You can start work on new projects. There is a possibility of the desired improvement in income. Today guests can arrive at home. Do not use strong language in dialogue.

Capricorn: Today is a good time for lovers. Efforts will have to be accelerated to improve the professional life. Normal condition will remain in the family. Do not invest in shares etc. today.

Aquarius: Today, the solution to the property problem will come out. Religious feelings will increase. Will be interested in yoga. Do not be part of any kind of debate today.

Pisces: Today the hurdles in the field of career will automatically go away. There is a possibility of a job transfer. The economic situation will improve. Do not hate your superiors today.

Posted By: Talib Khan