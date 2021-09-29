New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Know how your day will turn out to be by taking a quick glance at and reading about your zodiac sign. Go through the horoscope below and plan your day accordingly.

Aries

Today you may feel somewhat upset or sad. There will be obstacles in work. Be careful while driving. Money can be invested in betting. Arguments may arise due to ideological differences with the spouse. Today will be inauspicious for your love relationship. You should keep balance in your language otherwise you may face unnecessary problem.

Taurus

Today marriage proposals will come to unmarried people. You will get an opportunity to meet your boyfriend/girlfriend. The trader will get the offer to a new partner or business class. Auspicious results will be obtained in the court case. Relationship with spouse will be good. There are signs of getting money or financial assistance from the in-laws side. Your children will become more adventurous. Students will have to make more efforts to get the best results. Be careful about your health.

Gemini

Today your health may remain loose. You must beware of your hidden enemies. Do not share your mind and your strategy of working with anyone else. Otherwise you can be cheated. As far as possible do not borrow money or things from anyone, it may be difficult to get back. If you are going to take part in any competitive exam then you will get success with struggle. Avoid any unnecessary arguments. Opponents will try to target you.

Cancer

Today students will take interest in class studies. Today will be a lucky day for the lovers. Business people can take important decisions for their business. If you are in job then your day will be normal. If you want to invest in speculation then today would be the best day to do so. Your health will be good and you will feel energetic.

Leo

Today you will continue to get the support of your mother. If you want to buy property then today is an auspicious day. On this day you can buy electronic goods, you will go out to see the cinema or have a picnic. Your expenses will increase. There will be cordial relations with the spouse. There will be some additional construction work or work related to home decoration at home. There are also indications of attending any social or family celebration.

Virgo

Today you will need special hard work and effort to achieve your goals. You may have a new friend. Relations with neighbors will improve. It is possible that there may be an opportunity to participate in some festival in the house of a close relative. Drive the vehicle carefully, there is a fear of accident. Take special care of health. Avoid eating unnecessary and outside food. Contact will be made with an old friend or there may be a sudden meeting.

Libra

Today is a day for you to struggle hard, due to which you may remain tense and tired. The support of your younger siblings will keep your confidence. You will take any decision with your courage and will work hard for its success. So be patient and keep up your work. Money will come only through hard work. Relations with life partner will remain cordial. Your children will also be successful in getting the best results.

Scorpio

Today there will be a festive atmosphere in your family or you will be involved in some social activity. You will be satisfied with the financial side. Your family members will be happy with you. You will captivate others with your speech. Today you will stay at home by canceling the business and program. There may be some problem in your right eye. You can get money from various sources. You will get the support of your spouse in family work.

Sagittarius

Today is showing extravagance and sadness. You may get disappointing results in every field. So be patient and be careful while going on a journey of problems. Today is an auspicious day for lovers to get each other's company.

Capricorn

Today is a very auspicious day for investing. Investments made today will prove to be helpful for you in difficult times. Your speech will be sweet and people will be attracted towards you. There are unexpected possibilities of some people coming to your house as guests. You welcome them and be blessed. But avoid working tirelessly because health does not show compatibility.

Aquarius

Today is your best day of the week. Surely you will get respect in the society. There are definitely possibilities of making many profits for the traders today. This is an auspicious time to invest in betting. You will be independent. Overall, the day will be pleasant for you. It will be good if all the important decisions are taken carefully.

Pisces

Today you will participate in some religious activity. The cooperation of children will fill your heart with happiness and enthusiasm. His studies will be satisfactory. Today will be a lucky day for your love affair. Your attachment towards your spouse will increase. Health will be normal. Today is the best day for businessmen to start a new business.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal