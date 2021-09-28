New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: If you are wondering how your day will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope. It will help you in planning out your day accordingly.

Aries

Today, you may be confused, this will affect your work efficiency. On the work front, you might be worried due to your enemies, but soon the problem will be resolved as they will fight among themselves. On the personal front, you will get the support of your family.

Taurus

Today, you may remain busy with your work. However, a meeting with a close relative will cheer your mood. On the personal front, you are likely to have some serious conversations with parents, so be patient.

Gemini

Today, you may feel happy and relaxed as there will be a peaceful atmosphere at home. People are going to approach you with their problems, so use your wisdom and tactics.

Cancer

Today, you may have a favourable day. On the business front, work done in partnership will flourish. Salaried folks are likley to witness some changes in their department. You are advised to listen to your seniors when stuck in a difficult situation at work.

Leo

Today, you are likely to be a victim of shoulder or cervical issues. So you are advised to take out adequate time for rest. On the work front, things will remain smooth and normal. On the personal front, there will be a festive atmosphere at your house.

Virgo

Today, you are advised to maintain a balance between your professional and personal life. Also, try to focus on your goals if you want to achieve success.

Libra

Today, you may feel distracted and disturbed due to your personal problems. However, soon you will be able to find the solution to all your problems such as related to marriage or close relative. You are advised to access control on your speech else you might end up hurting people around you.

Scorpio

Today is a favourable day on both personal and professional fronts. On the work front, the day will remain smooth but you are advised to remain alert and avoid debate with higher officials. On the personal front, there will be unity and love among the family.

Sagittarius

On the business front, you are advised to seek advice from an experienced when stuck in a problem related to growth. Today is not a favourable day for job seekers.

Capricorn

Today, you may feel happy and relaxed as you are going to spend time with your family. Also, your friendship will get strengthened. On the work front, the day will remain normal and pleasant.

Aquarius

Today, you may feel the pain of others and care about other's feelings while making important decisions. On the work front, you are advised to read the documents carefully before signing the contract.

Pisces

Today, you may be a victim of an accident, so you are advised to avoid risky activities and drive carefully. On the work front, the day is going to be pleasant.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv