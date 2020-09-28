Horoscope Today September 28, 2020: Want to know if the stars are in your favour today? check out astrological predictions for Virgo, Leo, Libra, Gemini, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs here.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Reading a forecast can make your daily plans successful. Astrology offers us interesting and accurate insights. The movement of planets impacts our lives in positive and negative ways. Predictions of zodiac signs help us make important decisions. Read below to know what the stars have in store for you today:

Aries: You will get prosperity in your career and will get financial success. You will receive support from the head of the family. You will be able to meet family liabilities.

Taurus: You will find solutions to your long-run problems. Health and relations will get improved. Creative work will flourish.

Gemini: Possibilities of a long tour. Your marriage life will be fruitful. You will find success in business.

Cancer: Your marriage life will flourish and you will get support from your life partner.

Leo: Disease and enemies will stay away. Your luck will shine and you will get success in a political career. You may get disappointed by some close person.

Virgo: You will get immense success in the coming days. Your relations will get improved. The family will support you in making new decisions.

Scorpio: Your positive attitude will help you achieve a new level of consciousness. You will get good news about your health. You will get success in your career. Your relations will be improved.

Sagittarius: Family life will be fruitful. Finance will improve. Efforts at work will lead to success.

Capricorn: Your disputes with your life partner will get resolved. You will get success in your political career. You will get support from your life partner.

