New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: If you are wondering how your day will be then scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope. It will help you in planning out your day accordingly.

Aries

Today, you may feel restless and irritated, this will affect your bond with people around you. Also, it will affect your work efficiency and you might not be able to complete your tasks on time. So you are advised to remain calm and practice meditation.

Taurus

Today, you might not be able to maintain a balance between family and job. Also, you will struggle to complete the work. So, you are advised to take the help of your closest family member and explain the situation.

Gemini

Today, you may feel physically weak and low on self-power. Also, on the work front, you are likely to make mistakes. so you are advised to stay calm and positive.

Cancer

Today, you are likley to receive a merry news that will make you emotionally strong. On the work front, there will be a lot of work, So you are advised to chalk out a plan and work according to your ability.

Leo

Today, you may feel tensed due to problems in the workplace. So you are advised to stay calm and take careful steps. Also, do not take too many responsibilities, else you may get ill.

Virgo

Today, you are likley to have a favourable day as your financial inflow will increase. People associated with the stock market are required to be more vigilant. However, you all are advised to work within the limit and avoid taking risks as you have a family.

Libra

Today, you may feel happy and relaxed as you will get relief from long-standing problems. Youth are likley to receive good news related to their career.

Scorpio

Today, your narrow mindedness or negativity might dominate your thoughts, so you are advised to overcome it by introspection. Also, on the work front, chalk out a plan and work accordingly.

Sagittarius

On the business front, you are likley to get progress and may receive a big deal from outside resources. However, you are advised to keep working hard to achieve success.

Capricorn

Today, you are advised to not allow any outsider to interfere in your family matters. On the health front, you may be a victim of allergies due to weather changes, so be careful.

Aquarius

On the business and work front, you are likley to achieve success with the help of your perseverance and intelligence. On the personal front, things will remain pleasant.

Pisces

Today, you are likely to get the support of your father, so you are advised to keep working hard to achieve success. Also, you may receive a good news related to your child. On the personal front, there will be a happy atmosphere at home.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv