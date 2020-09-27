Wondering what is it in the store for you today? The position of star and planets can play a key role in our lives.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Wondering what is it in the store for you today? The position of star and planets can play a key role in our lives. So, it is always better to start our day by knowing the challenges and possibilities that might come our way. So, read on to find out the prediction of the zodiac signs that will help you plan your day.

Aries: It will be a good day for you. Avoid discussing your ideas with others. If someone who is close to you but behaves rudely just overlook this for a day as it is likely tochange soon. If you intend to buy a new vehicle, it's a right day for you. Some good news related to competetive exams may be in the offing. If you are on vacation, it os advisable that you should pay caution to your health.

Taurus: Today, you could be more inclined towards spirituality. Also, if you are facing financial troubles, this day may come as a breather for you. You may need to put in extra effort to complete a work to satisfaction. You can also plan religious event to make yourself happier.

Gemini: If your are into business, this day could bring good news for you. You can clinch a lucrative deal today. Possibility of receiving property or wealth could not be ruled out. Marital relationghip will be more cordial today. You can also plan to hang out with your near and dear ones today.

Cancer: Your confidence and courage could inspire your colleagues to put in more efforts to acheive a common goal. On a personal note, you could spens some sweet moments with your spouse and your bonding could become stronger. In case your are into equity, be extra careful into your investments today.

Leo: You may have some good news in store on your professional front. It is likely that you could succeed in implementing your business plans successfully. New busines ventures could also be on the anvil. Arrival of a relative could also be a possibilty. Love birds could enjoy some sweet moments today.

Virgo: You may need to look into the professional relation you share with your colleagues. If you are being too careless about something, it's time for you to buckle up. Property related disputes may get resolved today. Also, you should avoid being overconfident in some matters.

Libra: It could be a day when you may discover your true potential. For those into creative work, it could be a productive day for you, If you are planning to influence someone just to turn things in your favour, it may not be a very right for you.

Scorpio: Some of the fincancial decisions you have taken, could reap you rich dividends. The disappointments you face last month could vanish as you are blessed by the moon this months. Also, it's a great time to try your hands in news things as you may have some great results waiting for you.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha