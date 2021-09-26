New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: It's the last Sunday of September 2021. So if you are wondering how your day will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope. It will help you in planning out your weekend accordingly.

Aries

Today, you may feel happy and relaxed. You are likely to leave a lasting impact on people's minds. On the business front, you are likely to make progress towards success. However, you are advised to keep a check on your expenditure.

Taurus

Today, you may feel confident as you are likely to complete all tasks on time without any error. O the personal front, your kids might achieve good results in academics.

Gemini

Today, you may feel stressed due to rising expenses. However, the day will be in your favour. On the personal front, you are advised to take good care of elders health.

Cancer

On the business front, with the help of an influential person, you are likley to make progress. Government employees, you are likely to complete tasks on time and might impress your seniors.

Leo

Today, you may feel stressed. So you are advised to not think much and move on in life. You are advised to drive carefully as you are likley to engage in an accident. On the personal front, you will get the support of your family.

Virgo

On the business front, you are likely to gain some profits with your dealing while Salaried folks might feel stressed about workload. So, you are advised to maintain cordial relations with your boss.

Libra

Tody, you may feel happy and relaxed as you are likley to enjoy your day with your family. The atmosphere of your house will be pleasant and positive. Also, you are likely to meet an old friend. However, on the work front, you might feel stressed due to the workload. So you are advised to take good care of your health.

Scorpio

Today with the help of your wisdom, you will be able to complete work on time. On the personal front, you will have cordial relations with family members.

Sagittarius

Today, you may feel happy and relaxed as all the misunderstandings with your close ones will be resolved. This will strengthen your relationships with family members. You may also find yourself spiritually inclined.

Capricorn

Today you may get into trouble due to matters related to land and property. So you are advised to be extra careful. Also, your opponents might create trouble to pull you down, so be careful with your actions.

Aquarius

Today you are likley to make an important decision. So you are advised to not take any decision in haste, else you may have to face consequences. Also, try to avoid lending money.

Pisces

Today you may receive a good news that will cheer up your mood. On the personal front, try to maintain focus on issues you are facing in marital life and try to resolve them patiently.

