New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Finally Saturday is here and so is the weekend. It's the official day to sleep extra and relax the whole day. But, before you kick start the day take a look at your daily horoscope to know whether stars are aligned in your favour or not. This will help you in planning out your day accordingly as life is quite unpredictable, so it's always good to be prepared for any challenges or obstacles that might be coming your way.

Aries - Today, you may feel happy and relaxed as the day is quite favourable. On the business front, you are likely to make progress towards success. Those in the field of Education are likely to achieve success.

Taurus - Today you may find yourself spiritually inclined. You may visit a religious place and might donate a hefty amount to the needy. If you are planning you purchase or sell a property then, you may have a favourable day.

Gemini - Today, you may feel happy and relaxed as you will get the support of your friends when in need. Also, you are likley to get back your long-stalled money.

Cancer - Today, you are likely to meet an influential person who will turn out beneficial in near future. On the personal front, you are advised to be honest and loyal to your spouse or lover.

Leo - Today you may feel mentally peaceful. This will help you in focusing on the task assigned to you at work. On the business front, the atmosphere will remain peaceful. On the personal front, things will remain pleasant.

Virgo - Today, you are advised to be careful during the transaction of money. On the personal front, familial life will remain pleasant. You will fulfil your responsibility and remain cordial.

Libra - Today, you may feel stressed which might cause health-related problems. So you are advised to stay calm and practice meditation. Those working in the education field will achieve success. On the personal front, familial life will be happy.

Scorpio - Today your creativity will help you in achieving success. The economic side will be strong. Your respect will increase. On the personal front, things will remain pleasant.

Sagittarius - Today, you are advised to not meddle in people's business or give advice to anyone without asking. Else, you will have to face the consequences. Also, try to avoid outdoor activities.

Capricorn - Today you may feel relaxed as problems going on in business will start resolving. However, do let this affect you, keep working hard to achieve success.

Aquarius - Today, you are advised to access control of your emotions. Else, you might have to bear the burnt. Stay calm and practise meditation to maintain focus on work.

Pisces - Today, you are likely to be creative, which will help you in achieving success. On the personal front, you may face some difference of opinion with your spouse. However, you are advised to stay calm and avoid disputes.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv