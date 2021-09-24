New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: If you are wondering how your day will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope. Astrological predictions will help you in planning out your day accordingly.

Aries

Today, you are likely to meet new people who will turn out beneficial in near future. On the work front, things will remain normal and might get reward based on your hard work. On the personal front, things will remain pleasant.

Taurus

Today, you are likely to implement new ideas on the work front that will turn beneficial. Students are advised to work hard to achieve good results in the exam.

Gemini

Today, you may feel confident, this will boost your work efficiency and you might deliver error-free work. This will also improve your prestige in the workplace. You are likely to spend money, so you are advised to keep a check on your expenditure.

Cancer

Today, you may feel dull and weak due to health-related issues. On the work front, things will go slow and you are advised to use a bit heavy and influential words while having a conversation with people around you.

Leo

Today, things will be in your favour. Job seekers are likely to recieve a good news. On the work front, salaried people will receive appreciation for their hard work. Also, you might get opportunities to switch. so you are advised to think thoroughly before making any decision. On the personal front, you are likely to get support from your family.

Virgo

Today, you may feel happy and relaxed, as you are likely to make some monetary gains. However, you are advised to not rush into investing money into property as it might not turn out beneficial.

Libra

Today, you may remain worried regarding your family's health. On the work front, business people might implement new and innovative plans to grow. Salaried folks will have a normal day.

Scorpio

Today, salaried folks might face some problems in their work. However, business people will increase. On the health front, you might be a victim of chronic health. So you are advised to eat healthy foods.

Sagittarius

Today, you may face obstacles in your path to success. So you are advised to not engage in debate with people around you. Also, avoid haste. You are likely to receive your stuck money.

Capricorn

Today, you may feel dull and upset. However, people on a business trip will have a favourable day. On the work front, you are likely to have a pleasant day at the office.

Aquarius

Today, you may remain tensed and anxious. This will affect your health and make you weak. Also, this will cause heavy expenditure. So you are advised to eat healthily.

Pisces

Today, you may feel happy and relaxed as all your problems will be resolved. Also, you are likely to meet your friends. On the work front, things will remain smooth and pleasant.

