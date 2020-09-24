Horoscope Today: This is where astrology comes in as it gives you a chance to prepare for the day in advance! So if you want to know how your day will pass, check it out here:

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Sometimes you might want to prepare for a day in advance so that you won’t face any issues or challenges in your life. This is where astrology comes in as it gives you a chance to prepare for the day in advance! So if you want to know how your day will pass, check it out here:

Aries: You might face some problems at the office today because of the position of your stars. Be calm and don’t get angry over small things. Share your thoughts with your seniors and family members.

Taurus: You have worked very hard work over the last few days and the stars say that today you will likely achieve the result of that. However, don’t get excited and try to control your emotions.

Gemini: You will be able to complete a pending task today and it will boost your confidence at the workplace. However, you need to take care of your health. You will get your stalled money back.

Cancer: You will be able to solve a problem with your life partner today and the mutual understanding between you two will increase. Your health will also improve.

Leo: It will be a nice and lovely day for you. Your spouse will support you and you will spend a lovely time with him or her. Travelling is also on the cards.

Virgo: You might get some bad news today and there might be some complications at the office. Don’t lose your heart and focus on your work. Things will improve quickly.

Libra: You will get the much-needed support from your family members and colleagues today. This will boost your confidence and you will start focusing more on your career. Health will remain good.

Scorpio: The stars say that you will get good news today. It might be related to your career or your family. However, don’t count your chickens before they hatch!

Sagittarius: There will be a lot of stress at the office. Don’t spoil your health because of that. Be calm and discuss your issues with your seniors.

Capricorn: You will get the much-needed support from your life partner today. The stars suggest that you might go for a candle-lit dinner. You might also get good news about your career.

Aquarius: It is going to be a tough day for you. Don’t take any financial risk and be cautious about your health. Things will improve quickly.

Pisces: The responsibility of the child will be fulfilled. Your professional life will take a positive turn. Health will remain good.

Posted By: Talib Khan