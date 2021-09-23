New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The position of stars and planets play a crucial role in our lives thus knowing our daily horoscope becomes important. So if you want to know how your day will pass, have a quick look at your horoscope by scrolling down below and plan your day accordingly.



Aries: Today is a lucky and favourable day for all the people who belong to the Aries zodiac sign. You will get support from your in-laws and the efforts which you are making to achieve some work will be fruitful. Also, there will be tremendous progress in creative work.



Taurus: There will be health issues, so it is advised to take care of your health. You may end up having a loss of money so be careful while investing somewhere. The work which you are doing with effort and intelligence will give you the desired results.



Gemini: You will get fruitful results in all your business plans. You will have an abundance of wealth and good fame.



Cancer: You will travel within the country. You will get the desired results in all your business plans. There will be success in the field of education competition.



Leo: There will be growth in all your financial issues. Gifts or honours will increase. The effort will be worthwhile.



Virgo: Creative endeavours will bring desired results. However, there will be some obstacles in work. You will feel extremely lethargic. There is a need to be health-conscious. There will be progress in financial matters.



Libra: You will have great progress in the matters of livelihood. Desired results will be achieved with the right creativity and efforts. There will be problems in professional as well as family matters. Family obligations will be fulfilled.



Scorpio: There will be a situation of tension from your in-law's side. But your bond with your friends will become stronger. You will also have the cooperation of other people. There will be profit in all your financial matters.



Sagittarius: The work done with intelligence will bring fruitful results. You will have a great and happy family life. The economic side will be strong. You will also make new relationships with other people.



Capricorn: Creative endeavours will bring fruitful results. All the business plans will be successful. There will be support and cooperation of government power. There will be progress in financial matters.



Aquarius: There will be an improvement in health issues. All your political ambitions will be successful. Your relationship with other people will get stronger. Business reputation will increase.



Pisces: You will get the desired results in your creative work. The economic side will be strong. You will get great results in your professional life. There will be progress in the matters of livelihood.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen