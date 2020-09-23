Horoscope Today September 23, 2020: Want to know if the stars are in your favour today? check out astrological predictions for Virgo, Leo, Libra, Gemini, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs here.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Reading a forecast can make your daily plans successful. Astrology offers us interesting and accurate insights. The movement of planets impacts our lives in positive and negative ways. Predictions of zodiac signs help us make important decisions. Read below to know what the stars have in store for you today:

Aries: You will find out the solution to a long-run problem. You will be able to meet family liabilities. You will get prosperity n career and will get financial success.

Taurus: You may face fights with a brother or close friend. You will stay with an unknown fear. You need to pay attention to your health, will get constant support from family.

Gemini: Soon you will get fame and success, your ending work will be accomplished. You will get success in business.

Cancer: You will get success in your career. Possibilities of the homecoming of a new one. Creative efforts at work will flourish. You will get support from some political leaders.

Leo: Your luck will shine. You may get fame and success soon. You will get gifts and success. Keep your anger in control. You get financially strong.

Virgo: You will get immense success in the coming days. Your relations will get improved. The family will support you in making new decisions.

Libra: Good time for money, respect and position. You have to be careful while travelling. You will get success in taking the help of others.

Scorpio: Your positive attitude will help you achieve a new level of consciousness. You will get good news about your health.

Sagittarius: Family life will be fruitful. Finances will improve. Efforts at work will lead to success.

Capricorn: You may face disputes with your life partner. Do not make careless decisions about financial work. Ambitions and goals will be realised.

Aquarius: Your creative work will flourish. Possibilities of a tour, be careful while travelling.

Pisces: You will get success in your political career. Avoid any mistakes that could prove to be harmful. You will get busy in your work.

Posted By: Srishti Goel