Know what the stars have in store for you. Here's the astrological prediction of September 22, 2021 for your zodiac sign. Scroll down to read more.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Know how your day will turn out to be by taking a quick glance at and reading about your zodiac sign. Go through the horoscope below and plan your day accordingly.

Aries

The ongoing problem will be under control. Creative efforts will bear fruit. Help will be given from ruling administration. Confidence will increase with the completion of any task.

Taurus

Change of Mercury will affect health. Married life will be happy. Gifts or honors will increase. Family obligations will be fulfilled. New relationships will be formed.

Gemini

There will be a success in the field of education competition. Professional efforts will bear fruit. Relationships will get stronger. Movable or immovable property will increase. Be patient.

Cancer

The combination of Mercury and Venus will be helpful in fulfilling family obligations. Material goods will increase. Be aware of skin diseases. Married life will be happy.

Leo

The effort made will be worthwhile. Be careful while driving. There is a possibility of something valuable being lost or stolen. Creative efforts will bear fruit.

Virgo

There will be unexpected progress in financial matters. You will get success in the field of education competition. Interest in art or music will increase. The responsibility of the child will be fulfilled.

Libra

Marital life will improve. The opponent will be defeated. The economic side will be strong. Homework will increase busyness. Confidence will increase with the completion of any task.

Scorpio

There is a need to be health conscious. You may get some bad news. Control anger and emotion. Worship the ancestors. Be patient.

Sagittarius

The labour done in the field of education will be worthwhile. Business reputation will increase. The economic side will be strong. There will be progress in creative work. The effort will be worthwhile.

Capricorn

Gifts or respect will increase. Will get the support of father or religious teacher. There will be progress in the field of livelihood. Government can get cooperation from power. New relationships will be formed.

Aquarius

The responsibility of children will be fulfilled. May be busy with family work. Material goods will increase. The opponent will be defeated. There will be tremendous progress in creative work.

Pisces

There is a need to be health-conscious. There may be tension due to brother or sister. The responsibility of the child will be fulfilled. The efforts made will be fruitful.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal