Horoscope Today September 22, 2020: Want to know if the stars are in your favour today? check out astrological predictions for Virgo, Leo, Libra, Gemini, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs here.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Reading a forecast, can make your daily plans successful. Astrology offers us interesting and accurate insights. The movement of planets impacts our lives in positive and negative ways. Predictions of zodiac signs help us make important decisions. Read below to know what the stars have in store for you today:

Aries: Rahu will help in transforming your economic condition. You will be able to meet family liabilities. You will get prosperity n career and will get good news in relation to children.

Taurus: Rahu will stay at your zodiac sign for the next 18 months. You will stay with an unknown fear. Soon you will achieve success. The coming days would be beneficial for studies.

Gemini: Presence of planets on your zodiac, you will face some unnecessary fights, struggle in relationships and disputes.

Cancer: You will get success in your career. Positive thoughts will increase your self-confidence. Creative efforts at work will flourish.

Leo: Finances will improve. You will get support from some political leaders. You may get fame and success soon.

Virgo: You will get immense success in the coming days. You will do wonders in education.

Libra: There are possibilities of a long tour. You have to be careful while travelling. You might have to make more efforts for everything.

Scorpio: Your sign entered into the 18th month. The expectations will increase from you. Counseling or co-operation from spouse or in-laws will boost confidence. Your positive attitude will help you achieve a new level of consciousness.

Sagittarius: You need to be extra careful about your health. Ambitions and goals will be realised. You will find success in the field of politics.

Capricorn: Family life will be fruitful. Finances will improve. Efforts at work will lead to success.

Aquarius: Financial stress and the burden of responsibilities can distract the mind. You will get political success.

Pisces: Desire for money may lead to stress. Avoid any mistakes that could prove to be harmful. Your near ones can hurt you.

Posted By: Srishti Goel