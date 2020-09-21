Read below to know what the stars have in your favour today.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Read below to know what the stars have in your favour today.

Aries:

This is not the perfect day to sell or buy a property. You need to control your emotions today. There could be some family-related problems today.

Taurus:

You can be a little moody today so don't let your mood swings take control as it can make you miss a perfect opportunity. Your financial growth is foreseen on the cards, but efforts are much needed for it.

Gemini:

Those who are struggling to get admission in good colleges will get a call today. On the financial front, you will find yourself more secure.

Cancer:

You can spend good family time today. On the professional front, your ideas will be accepted by the clients. You can gain good results from a rented property.

Leo:

The mercury is going to shift places in your house and it will increase your effort on the profession front. You will succeed in seeking cooperation from family.

Virgo:

The transformation of mercury is going to be lucky for your zodiac sign. Your economic and business situation will improve.

Libra:

You are likely to go on a trip today but travel cautiously. Your financial condition will improve.

Scorpio:

You have a creative mind and today your creative efforts will flourish. The students who are going to appear for exams can have a sigh of relief now.

Sagittarius:

Today is your day to shop till you drop! Today your confidence will boost up as task will complete today and will make your day.

Capricorn:

You will be financially strong today. The family will support you with important decisions. Today, you will succeed in the field of education.

Aquarius:

The transformation of mercury will turn out to be too good to be true for you. Today, the students will have a good day and they will succeed in the coming competitive exams.

Pisces:

Financially your position seems to be stable but you need to be cautious while spending money today. Change of lifestyle is needed. You may become part of a leisure trip and enjoy your heart out.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma