New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: If you are wondering how your day will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope. It will help you in planning out your day accordingly.

Aries

Today, you are advised to not make hasty decisions while investing. Also, try to meet new peoples as it will be beneficial for your in near future.

Taurus

Today you may feel relaxed and happy as you are likely to meet a close relative. On the professional front, things will remain normal. On the personal front, you are likely to have a pleasant day with family and might plan to renovate your house.

Gemini

Today you may find yourself spiritually inclined and might visit a religious place to gain inner strength and peace. On the professional front, you are advised to complete your task practically to achieve success.

Cancer

today, on the business front, you may witness progress and credit goes to your hard work. Keeping this in mind, plan and work accordingly. Salaried folks are advised to take the advice of their colleagues when stuck in a difficult situation related to work.

Leo

At the beginning of the day, things might not go as planned. However, after noon, things will start falling in place as you wish. On the work front, you are likely to complete your task by the first half of the day. On the financial front, you are advised to keep a check on your expenses.

Virgo

Today you may feel distracted due to engagement in family matters. This might affect your work efficiency and you may not be able to complete the work on time. On the business front, you are advised to be serious with your partnership.

Libra

Today, you may overcome all your problems with the help of an experienced person. On the work front, you are likely to achieve success base on your hard work.

Scorpio

Today you are likely to witness strong bonds and love among family members. On the love front, your day is favourable, you might get a positive result if you propose to someone for being your life partner. On the work front, salaried folks are advised to remain alert. Also, try to avoid debates or arguments with seniors.

Sagittarius

Today, you are advised to be careful while making money transactions. On the business front, you are advised to take the advice of an experienced person when stuck in a difficult situation.

Capricorn

Today you may feel happy and relaxed as you are going to have fun throughout the day. On the personal front, you are likely to go on shopping with family or engage in a fun activity.

Aquarius

Today you are likely to make some difficult decisions. So you are advised to stay calm and take the help of seniors. Also, if you are going to sign a contract then, read it thoroughly before signing.

Pisces

Today you are advised to be careful while driving, as you might get into a minor accident. On the work front, things will remain favourable. On the personal front, familial life will remain pleasant.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv