If you are wondering how your day will be then, scroll down below, and have a look at your daily horoscope. It will help you in planning your day accordingly.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: If you are wondering how your day will be then, scroll down below, and have a look at your daily horoscope. It will help you in planning your day accordingly.

Aries

Today, you are likely to remain angry and might engage in an argument with someone around you. So you are advised to stay calm and avoid speaking. On the financial front, you are advised to control your expenses as you are likely to spend money on worthless items.

Taurus

Today you may feel happy, peaceful and relaxed. However, you are advised to be careful in money-related matters. On the health front, take good care of yourself, else you might have to face serious consequences.

Gemini

Today you may feel low as you are likely to remain disassociated with your family. However, to boost your inner peace and strength, you may plan to go on a pilgrimage with your family.

Cancer

Today you may have mixed feelings of hope and despair. However, you might have a favourable day. You are likley to discover new sources of income. You might get back your stuck money.

Leo

Today you may feel angry. So you are advised to keep it under control. On the work front, you might plan to change the job. On the personal front, things will remain pleasant.

Virgo

Today you are likely to feel stressed and worried. Also, you may be a victim of fatigue and powerlessness. So you are advised to eat healthy food and take good care of your health.

Libra

Today you may be filled with anger, because of which you might speak ill to people around you. SO you are advised to keep control of your speech. Also, beware of enemies or rivals. However, despite all this, you will get the support of your friends.

Scorpio

Today, you may feel happy and relaxed. Your day will be filled with entertainment and your prestige might increase. On the work front, there will be profit opportunities.

Sagittarius

Today you may feel mentally cheerful and physically fit. On the work front, the day will remain favourable and might achieve success. On the personal front, things will remain pleasant.

Capricorn

today you may feel lazy, weak and fatigue. Also, you are likley to remain worried due to the ongoing situations in your life. you are advised to stay calm and practice meditation. Also, keep a check on your expenses.

Aquarius

Today you may feel happy and relaxed as you are likely to meet your old friends. Financial events will be good. Students may get positive results based on their hard work.

Pisces

Today you may feel restless. This will impact your work efficiency. Also, there will be interruptions in work. However, with the help of creativity, you will overcome messy situations at work. On the health front, you are advised to take good care of yourself.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv