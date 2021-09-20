Horoscope Today, September 20, 2021: Virgos must take care of their health and know what's in store for other zodiac signs
New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: If you are wondering how your day will be then, scroll down below, and have a look at your daily horoscope. It will help you in planning your day accordingly.
Aries
Today, you are likely to remain angry and might engage in an argument with someone around you. So you are advised to stay calm and avoid speaking. On the financial front, you are advised to control your expenses as you are likely to spend money on worthless items.
Taurus
Today you may feel happy, peaceful and relaxed. However, you are advised to be careful in money-related matters. On the health front, take good care of yourself, else you might have to face serious consequences.
Gemini
Today you may feel low as you are likely to remain disassociated with your family. However, to boost your inner peace and strength, you may plan to go on a pilgrimage with your family.
Cancer
Today you may have mixed feelings of hope and despair. However, you might have a favourable day. You are likley to discover new sources of income. You might get back your stuck money.
Leo
Today you may feel angry. So you are advised to keep it under control. On the work front, you might plan to change the job. On the personal front, things will remain pleasant.
Virgo
Today you are likely to feel stressed and worried. Also, you may be a victim of fatigue and powerlessness. So you are advised to eat healthy food and take good care of your health.
Libra
Today you may be filled with anger, because of which you might speak ill to people around you. SO you are advised to keep control of your speech. Also, beware of enemies or rivals. However, despite all this, you will get the support of your friends.
Scorpio
Today, you may feel happy and relaxed. Your day will be filled with entertainment and your prestige might increase. On the work front, there will be profit opportunities.
Sagittarius
Today you may feel mentally cheerful and physically fit. On the work front, the day will remain favourable and might achieve success. On the personal front, things will remain pleasant.
Capricorn
today you may feel lazy, weak and fatigue. Also, you are likley to remain worried due to the ongoing situations in your life. you are advised to stay calm and practice meditation. Also, keep a check on your expenses.
Aquarius
Today you may feel happy and relaxed as you are likely to meet your old friends. Financial events will be good. Students may get positive results based on their hard work.
Pisces
Today you may feel restless. This will impact your work efficiency. Also, there will be interruptions in work. However, with the help of creativity, you will overcome messy situations at work. On the health front, you are advised to take good care of yourself.
Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv