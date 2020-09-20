New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The placement of the stars and the planets can play an important role in our lives. They can define how our day will pass and thus knowing our daily can help us. Knowing the position of the stars can help us prepare for the challenges ahead. So if you want to know how your day will pass, check it out here:

Aries:

You will get cooperation from your in-laws today. However, you need to control your anger and emotions and show a bit of patience. The stars suggest that students will have a brilliant day today.

Taurus:

You will get the reward for your hard work today. The placement of the stars suggests that your professional reputation will increase. You will be able to fulfil your family obligations.

Gemini:

It is going to be a nice and lovely day for you. You will be able to get the much-needed support from your friends and family members. There will be a sweetness in relationship with spouse. Students will also get a reward for their hard work.

Cancer:

Your life partner will provide you with the much-needed support today and this will cheer up your mood. Family reputation will increase. You will be able to complete a pending task today and it will increase your influence at the office.

Leo:

You will get the much-needed support from your colleagues and seniors today. You will life will gradually improve for you. This is also a good day to sit back and spent time for some introspection.

Virgo:

The stars suggest that your wealth and honour will increase today. You will be able to complete a much-needed task and it will increase your influence in your office.

Libra:

You need to be very cautious while driving today. Be calm and don’t get into some kind of fight or quarrel with others. Your financial condition might improve today.

Scorpio:

It will be a wonderful day for you. You will get success in seeking cooperation from others. The stars suggest that your financial condition might improve today.

Sagittarius:

It is going to be a lovely day for you. You will get the much-needed support from your colleagues and seniors. Your wealth and social prestige will increase. Students will also get some success.

Capricorn:

You will get a lot of success in your professional life today. The stars suggest that your financial condition will also improve. Married life will be happy.

Aquarius:

It will be a peaceful day for you. You will get a lot of success in your professional life. Your health will also improve.

Pisces:

You will get the much-needed support from your life partner today. Your professional life will improve. However, be cautious about your health.

