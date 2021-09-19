Astrological predictions help in knowing about opportunities and obstacles one is likely to face in the near future. Also, it helps people in planning out their day accordingly.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Finally, Sunday is here, and so is an official day to sleep extra and relax the whole day. However, have you wondered how your day will be? If yes, then here we are with a daily horoscope. Astrological predictions help in knowing about opportunities and obstacles one is likely to face in the near future. Also, it helps people in planning out their day accordingly.

Aries

Today, you may feel relaxed but you are advised to keep a check on your expenditure as you are likely to spend money on worthless items. On the financial front, things will be in your favour. However, you are advised to stay away from people who have negative thoughts.

Taurus

Today, you are likely to resolve all your problems, which will help you in moving ahead in life. However, you are advised to be cautious about your thoughts.

Gemini

Today you may feel happy and relaxed. People associated with the media profession are likely to grab a project as per their wish. However, there will be delayed in the project so don't get dishearten and keep giving your best.

Cancer

Today is going to be a good day for those who are single. They might find a soul mate, however, for that, you will have to do efforts. On the personal front, familial life will remain pleasant.

Leo

Today you are may feel tired due to sleep-related issues. People associated with the media or content writing profession may deal with some problems. However, this will not hamper their work efficiency and might complete the work on time.

Virgo

Today, you may feel lonely and isolated, this will make you think negatively. So you are advised to stay calm and try to engage yourself in some activity. Also, work hard to bring desired changes in your life.

Libra

Today, you may feel distracted as your focus will drift away from the goal. So you are advised to stay focused, else you won't be able to achieve your goal.

Scorpio

Today, you may find yourself a bit slow at the work front. However, you will be able to complete it on time and might get desired results. You are advised to work hard to boost your willpower.

Sagittarius

Today, students may feel stressed due to the burden of their studies. So you are advised to divide your syllabus into small parts to complete the syllabus on time. On the personal front, a married couples might take steps to understand their spouse and enhance their relationships.

Capricorn

Today, you are likely to blow hot and cold, which will make you restless. However, despite all this, you are likely to remain cheerful and credit goes to your family and friends.

Aquarius

Today is a good day as you might receive a good news on the professional front. Jobseekers are likely to get a job but it might take some time to finalise. You are advised to not lose hope and stay connected with HR or your seniors.

Pisces

Today you are likely to be a victim of stomach ailments or food poisoning. So you are advised to stay calm and eat healthy foods. On the personal front, you may have to bear the brunt of your spouse's anger for discussing intimate things about your relationship with others.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv