New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The alignment of stars can have a huge impact on how the day will pass and thus knowing your horoscope becomes important as it can help you deal with a number of problems and also help us prepare for the day. So read here to know what’s in store for you today, according to your zodiac sign:

Aries: It will be a favourable day for you. The alignment of the stars suggests that you will be able to solve all your family issues. Your financial condition will also improve.

Taurus: It will be a wonderful day for you. Relationship with spouse will improve and you will be able to solve your issues with your friends and colleagues. Your financial condition will improve.

Gemini: It will be a pleasant day for you. Stars suggest that you will travel to faraway places today and make some important contacts. Life partner will support you. However, you are advised not to get too much aggressive.

Cancer: You will get the much-needed cooperation from colleagues and friends today. This will help you spend some quality time with your family. Health will be good.

Leo: It will be a wonderful day for you. Your honour and social prestige will increase. This is also a good day to make a new investment. However, you are advised to take care of your health.

Virgo: It will be a hectic day for you. But don’t worry, the stars are in your favour and suggest that your relationship with family members will improve. Take the extra glass of juice at the end of the day to regain your energy.

Libra: Your financial condition will improve today. You will also get the much-needed support from your spouse. Family reputation will increase. Health will be good.

Scorpio: Your creativity will help you impress your seniors at the workplace. A promotion or an increment is not far away. Family reputation will increase. Your financial condition will also improve.

Sagittarius: You will be in a confused mood today. Something will keep going in your mind and will keep you distracted. Be calm and try to focus on your work.

Capricorn: It will be a very busy day for you but you will surely enjoy it. Stars suggest that you might meet an old friend today. However, you are advised to take care of your health.

Aquarius: Today you will get the much-needed support from your colleagues and family. This will help you complete all your pending tasks. Travelling is on the cards.

Pisces: The movement of the stars suggest that you will get some good news today. Your creativity will help you complete all your pending tasks and impress your seniors. Health will be good.

Posted By: Talib Khan