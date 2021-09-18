Here's an astrological prediction for you to help you know all about your day today. So scroll down and read athe horoscope below and plan your day accordingly.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Your daily horoscope will help you to know how the day will turn out for you. So scroll down and read the horoscope below and plan your day accordingly.

Aries - Today will be a great day for you as you will take more interest in your social life. People who want to make a huge decision in business can make their move today, as the outcome will be great. If you are a working professional then the day will turn out to be normal for you. Apart from that, people who belong to the Aries sign will have an energetic day as they will feel healthy and fit.

Taurus - For people who belong to the Taurus zodiac sign, today will be an auspicious day as you may end up buying electronics like Air conditioners, Refrigerators, Washing machines, TV. and computer etc. You will have full support from your family and you will also maintain cordial relations with your spouse. There are also indications of attending any social or family celebration.

Gemini - All the Geminis have to be extremely careful when it comes to their health, you have to take good care of your health. Avoid driving any vehicle today, as the risk of accident hovers upon you. You have to make an effort and do hard work in order to achieve your goals. Avoid junk food as it may create health issues.

Cancer - The path doesn't seem easy for you Cancerians, as you have to struggle hard due to which you may feel tired and tensed. However, hard work will soon pay you off. You have to make decisions with a leap of faith and have to do hard work for it to turn it into success, so be patient and keep up with your work. Relationships with life partners will remain cordial. Your children will also be successful in getting the best results.

Leo - You will be happy and satisfied in your financial matters and can get money from various sources. You will get the support of your spouse in family work. You may also go out shopping today.

Virgo - Today seems to be a tough day for all the Virgo's as you may feel extravagance and sadness. You may not get the desired results in every field, so be patient in every situation.

Libra - Today is a very auspicious day for you to invest. Investments done today will turn out to be very beneficial for you in your difficult times. Take good care of your health and eat healthy food.

Scorpio - Today is your best day of the week. People who have their own business will get unexpected profit and financial matters will be good. Since today is the best day of your week, you can make important decisions today.

Sagittarius - People who want to start a business can step into new beginnings today. You will have the chance to participate in religious activities. Children's cooperation will fill your heart with happiness and enthusiasm. Today will turn out to be a lucky day for your love affair matters.

Capricorn - Today you may feel a little sad and will find obstacles in work. Be careful while driving. Arguments may arise due to ideological differences with your spouse. Today will be an inauspicious day for your love relationship. Keep an eye on whatever you say otherwise you may face unnecessary problems.

Aquarius - People who belong to the Aquarius zodiac sign and are unmarried will receive a marriage proposal today. Apart from this people who deal in business will get new opportunities and find a great business partner. You will have positive results in your court matters. You will also get financial assistance from the in-law's side.

Pisces - Pisces, the best advice for you is to be aware of fake people and avoid sharing your ideas and working strategies with anyone else. Do not borrow money from anyone, it will be hard to pay them back. If you are planning to appear in any competitive exam then you will get success with struggle. Avoid any unnecessary arguments.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen