So if you want to know how your day will pass, check it out here:

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Sometimes you might want to prepare for the day well in advance so that everything goes in your favour and for this, it becomes important for us to know about the challenges that we might face and that is when astrology comes in as it can help us prepare for the day in a better way. So if you want to know how your day will pass, check it out here:

Aries: The stars suggest that you will travel to faraway places with your friends and family today. It looks like you want to relax a bit today and think about your future and which way your life is heading.

Taurus: If you are planning to start a business, then this is a wonderful day for you. Consult your seniors and be a bit creative to achieve the desired results.

Gemini: Today you need to be careful about your health as the stars are not looking favourable for you. Avoid eating outside and don’t take too much stress. Try to spend some time with your family members.

Cancer: You would like to spend some time with your family members today. This will help you solve your problems with them. The stars suggest that your financial condition will improve and you might get a new job offer.

Leo: It will be a busy day for you. However, your positivity at the office will help you impress your seniors and complete the work before time. But be careful about your health.

Virgo: Your relationship with your spouse will improve today and you will be able to solve all your issues. You will also get success in your professional life today. Health will remain good.

Libra: Your positivity at the office will be noticed by your colleagues and seniors today. They will get highly impressed by it and chances are that you might get a reward soon.

Scorpio: You will be able to complete a pending task today and it will help you increase your influence at the office. However, take care of health and take an extra glass of water to re-energise yourself.

Sagittarius: Think twice before making an investment or spending money as the stars are not looking favourable for you. Try to spend some time with your friends and family members and take care of your health.

Capricorn: It will be a nice and lovely day for you. You’ll spend most of your day with your family members and discuss your issues with them. Your financial condition will also improve today.

Aquarius: The efforts made at the office will fruitful. Your seniors and colleagues will take a note of it which will be beneficial for you in the future. However, take care of your health

Pisces: There will be progress in the field of livelihood. Governance will cooperate with power. Business matters will progress. Creative efforts will flourish.

Posted By: Talib Khan