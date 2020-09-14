Horoscope Today September 14, 2020: Want to know how your day will pass? Check out astrological predictions for Aries, Gemini, Cancer, Virgo, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs here.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The placement of the stars plays a big role in what happens in our lives and thus knowing your horoscope becomes important because it can help us find the solutions for your problems and help us prepare for the day. So, if you want to know how your day will pass, check it out here:

Aries:

You will be able to complete all your pending tasks today. Your family reputation will increase and your financial condition will improve. However, you need to take care of your health.

Taurus:

Your financial condition will improve significantly today and you will get your stalled money back. However, there will be some tensions in your married life. Be calm and focus on your work.

Gemini:

It will be a challenging day for you! Be calm and keep your focus on your work. Things will improve in the latter half of the day. Avoid eating outside and take care of your health.

Cancer:

Today you will get plenty of chances to expand your business. Your financial condition will improve and you will get your stalled money back. There will be a sweetness in relationship with spouse.

Leo:

You need to be a bit cautious in everything you do today as the stars are not favourable. Control your emotions and keep restraint on your speech.

Virgo:

You will be able to complete all your pending tasks today, suggest the stars. Your professional reputation will increase. Focus on your work and you will get a lot of success today.

Libra:

The stars suggest that you will get your stalled money back and financial condition will improve. Someone from the opposite gender will support you. Be cautious about your health.

Scorpio:

You might get some unpleasant news regarding a loved one. Be careful while driving and avoid travelling unnecessarily. You will be able to fulfil your family obligations.

Sagittarius:

Luck is one your side today! You’ll be able to complete a pending work today and this will increase your influence at the office. Relationships with family members will improve. Students will likely get a piece of good news.

Capricorn:

The stars suggest that you will travel to faraway places today. However, be a bit cautious about your surroundings. Married life will be happy.

Aquarius:

Your health will improve today. You will also get cooperation from your colleagues and friends. Creative efforts will flourish.

Pisces:

The stars suggest that your professional reputation will increase today. Your financial condition will also improve. There will be a sweetness in the relationship with family members.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma