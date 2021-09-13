If you are wondering how your day will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: If you are wondering how your day will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope. It will help you in planning out your day accordingly.

Aries

Today, you may feel confident and this might help you at the work front. You will be able to complete all your tasks on time and might achieve success. You are likely to make some monetary gains.

Taurus

Today you are likely to complete all your tasks on time. This will impress your boss and he/she might reward you. On the personal front, things will remain pleasant and you are likely to taste a new dish.

Gemini

Today you may be busy at the work front as you will have to complete all the assigned tasks at the earliest. However, on the personal front, you are likely to receive a pleasant news related to your kid's future.

Cancer

Today, you may find yourself inclined towards spirituality. Also, you are likely to visit a religious place to gain inner strength and peace. On the professional front, you will receive a big project with the help of your friends.

Leo

Today, you are likely to spend money on worthless items, so you are advised to keep a check on your expenses. Work-related to government matters will be done. On the health front, you may be a victim of stomach disorders.

Virgo

Today, you are likely to come across new opportunities. So you are advised to grab them without giving a second thought. Also, the long-stalled project will get complete.

Libra

Today, you are likley to implement new ideas at your professional front. Also, you might make some monetary gains.

Scorpio

Today, you are likely to gain respect. On the personal front, you will be happy with your child's progress in academics.

Sagittarius

Today, you may be a victim of ill health. So you are advised to be careful and take good care of yourself. Also, you are likely to spend money on buying stuff for a home. Students are likely to make a progress in academics.

Capricorn

Today, you may not feel well and might be a victim of a stomach disorder. You are advised to only eat home-cooked food. You are likely to receive your money back. On the personal front, you are likely to meet an old friend.

Aquarius

Today, you may be a victim of mental anxiety. So you are advised to not take stress and practice meditation. Students are likely to make progress towards their goals.

Pisces

Today, you are likley to be busy on the professional front as you might get a plethora of tasks. However, you will make progress. You are likely to get back your stuck money.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv