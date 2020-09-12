So read here to check out what’s in store for you today:

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Knowing your horoscope for the day can be exciting and it can help you deal with a number of problems. They can also help us prepare for the day as the placement of our stars play a big role in what happens in our life and thus knowing the astrological predictions for the day becomes important. So read here to check out what’s in store for you today:

Aries: It will be a very pleasant day for you and stars suggest that you might go for a vacation today. Today you will not worry about the results and would just like to enjoy your life.

Taurus: You will be in a romantic mood today and would like to spend more and more time with your life partner. Apart from that, you will be able to complete all your pending tasks today.

Gemini: It will be a happening day for you. Friends and siblings might give you a visit. You would also go for a short trip. However, if you are planning for new investment, then must take the opinion of elders before doing that.

Cancer: You were having some problems with your life partners from a few days but today you will be able to clear all the misunderstandings. However, be cautious while driving and avoid eating outside.

Leo: Today you need to be very very careful about your health as the day is not looking favourable for you. Avoid eating outside and don’t take too much of stress. A pending task will be completed today.

Virgo: It will be a very successful day for you. Your dedication and professionalism will help you impress your seniors at the workplace. You will also get the support of your family. If you are planning to start a new business then this is a very favourable day.

Libra: If you are planning to go on a vacation, then this is a very good day for you. Financially, the day will be very good. Stars suggest that you might meet an old friend today.

Scorpio: You will be in a romantic mood today and there’s a huge chance you will go for a candle-lit dinner with your life partner. Business life will be successful. If you are a student, then you will get positive results today.

Sagittarius: From the past few days, you are not able to get the desired result on the work front but today will achieve success as the stars are favourable. Family and friends will support you. However, you are advised to take care of your health and avoid taking stress.

Capricorn: If you are single and looking for a partner, then this will be your lucky day as you will find the special someone today. However, be patient while making a decision. A relative may suddenly come to your house.

Aquarius: You will get good news in your professional life that will make everyone's face in the family blossom. This is also a good day to start a new business. A surprise visit from a friend is also on the cards.

Pisces: Today you will get the support from your life partner and will go on a candle-lit dinner. However, on the work front, you need to be cautious and take the advice of your seniors before doing a task.

Posted By: Talib Khan