New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Astrological predictions helps in knowing about opportunities or obstacles one is likely to face in future. If you are wondering how your Sunday will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope. It will help you in planning out your day accordingly.

Aries

Today you may feel low so you are advised to not take any important decisions. Also, be careful during money transactions. You are likley to invest a large amount of money in real estate.

Taurus

Today you are likely to receive rewards for your hard work on the professional front. On the business front, you are likely to take a loan to expand your business. On the personal front, matters related to property will be resolved.

Gemini

Today you might feel your deep emotions, but you have to deal with your sorrow and sufferings to move on in life. Let bygones be bygones and look forward to a better future. You are likley to take some important decisions, so you are advised to stay calm and patiently come to any conclusion.

Cancer

Today, your work may be interrupted. So you are advised to deal with the situation calmly. On the personal front, if you are purchasing any electronic item for home then try to get it according to Vastu.

Leo

Today you are advised to not rush into things rather wait for the right time. On the personal front, you are likely to spend quality time with your spouse, which will enhance your bonding and bring harmony to the family.

Virgo

Today, you may feel lonely. On the work front, you might be wrongly blamed for mishappening, so you are advised to be extra cautious. On the personal front, you are likely to engage in a verbal spat with your spouse, so you are advised to calmly deal with the situation.

Libra

Today, you are likely to face some obstacles at the workplace, but with the help of your wisdom, you will overcome all the challenges. You are likley to take some important decisions, so you are advised to think twice before finalising your decision.

Scorpio

Today you colleagues might raise question around your style of working. On the personal front, your long-pending dream of owning a house may get fulfilled. Today you are advised to not lie, else your might get into serious trouble.

Sagittarius

Today you are advised to change your lifestyle as you might receive some great benefits. Your new clothing and speech will impress people around you. On the personal front, do not allow others to interfere in your private matters.

Capricorn

On the work front, you are advised to keep a close eye on your opponent, as he/she might create a problem, for you. On the health front, the old disease is likley to resurface. There are chances of a dispute over property matters.

Aquarius

Today your mother's health will start improving. You are likely to recommend someone to get your work done. On the personal front, things will remain pleasant.

Pisces

Today things might not go as planned as time is not favourable for you. Tables might turn against you, so be careful. You are advised to take the help of your senior while making an important decision.

