If you are wondering how your day will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope. The alignment of stars will help you in planning your day accordingly.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Finally, Saturday is here, and so is the weekend. It is the official day to sleep few hours extra and relax all day. If you are wondering how your day will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope. The alignment of stars will help you in planning your day accordingly.

Aries- Today, you are advised to maintain your focus on work, else you will not be able to complete your task. On the personal front, try not to control your children, as it might give rise to hopeless feelings in them.

Taurus- Today, you are likely to meet some friends. On the work front, things will remain normal. On the personal front, there will be harmony between a married couple, which will give rise to peace in the family.

Gemini- Today, you are likely to be busy with official work. Also, an official trip is on your card. On the personal front, you might get the support of your spouse when stuck in a difficult situation. On the health front, you are advised to take good care of yourself.

Cancer- Today, you may feel surrounded by negativity, this will give rise to your anger. So you are advised to stay calm and try to control your anger. Also, keep a check on your speech, else you might end up hurting people around you.

Leo- Today, you may feel happy and relaxed as you are likley to meet your friends. However, you are likely to spend extra money on them. So try to control your expenses.

Virgo- Today, you may feel irritated, which will affect your mood. On the personal front, you might engage in a verbal spat with your friend. However, husband and wife might share a cordial relation.

Libra- Today, you may feel happy as you are likely to meet your friends at home. On the work front, things will remain pleasant. On the personal front, marital life will be blissful.

Scorpio- Today, you are advised to think twice before investing money in any property, as time is not favourable. On the work front, things will remain normal.

Sagittarius- Today, you may feel happy and relaxed as your father's health will start getting improve. On the personal front, there will be harmony between husband and wife, enhancing peace in the family.

Capricorn- Today, you may be surrounded by negativity, so you are advised to stay calm and try to control your negative thoughts. Also, keep a check on your speech, else you might end up hurting people around you.

Aquarius- Today, you may feel happy and relaxed as things will be in your favour. Jobseekers are likley to receive good news. On the business front, you can expect progress. Salaried folks, will be able to complete all the pending works.

Pisces- Today, you are likely to get the support of your colleagues in completing an important task. Your respect might increase. Those in the education field might get success.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv