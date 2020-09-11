The astrological prediction can help you solve a number of problems and help you prepare for the day.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The placement of the stars can impact your daily life in a positive and a negative way and thus knowing your daily horoscope becomes important. They can help you solve a number of problems and help you prepare for the day.

Aries: Today you are advised to take control of your sentiments. You will have to work hard to achieve the desired results in the workplace. Be cautious about your health.

Taurus: It will be a normal day for you. You will get support from colleagues at the workplace. Financially, the day will be good. It is an auspicious day to start something new.

Gemini: If you are businessmen, then you will get a lot of success today. The stars are very favourable. However, there will be some tensions with the life partner.

Cancer: It will be an average day for you. You will get support from your friends and family but you might not get the desired results. Honour, wealth and social prestige will increase.

Leo: Stars suggest that you will be involved in religious activity today. Family reputation will increase. Health will be good.

Virgo: It will be a wonderful day for you. You seniors at the workplace will give you additional responsibilities. However, you are advised to take care of your health.

Libra: It will be a busy day for you. However, the stars are favourable and you will get the desired results by the end of the day. Students will also get success today

Scorpio: Businessmen will have a wonderful day today. This is also a good day for them to expand their business. Relationship with the family will improve. Honour, wealth and social prestige will increase.

Sagittarius: You will be able to complete a pending task today and that will give you immense satisfaction. However, you are advised to take care of your health.

Capricorn: It will be a normal day for you. However, the stars suggest that you will remain restless today. Financially, the day will be good. Students will also get a lot of success today.

Aquarius: You will be involved in religious activities today. You will get support from colleagues at the workplace. Wealth and honour will increase.

Pisces: Students need to work harder to achieve the desired results at the workplace. The stars suggest that you might buy a new property today. Health will be good.

Posted By: Talib Khan