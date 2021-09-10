Horoscope Today, September 10, 2021: If you are wondering how your day will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Astrological predictions help us in knowing about obstacles and opportunities we are likely to face in future. If you are wondering how your day will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope. It will help you in planning out your day accordingly.

Aries: Today, you might witness some ups and downs in both your personal and professional life. Also, you are likley to deal with some confusion. On the personal front, you are advised to be calm and don't pressurise your spouse.

Taurus: Today, you are advised to be calm and focus on completing your work without creating mistakes. Also, you are likely to make some decisions on the professional front, so you are advised to be careful. Think twice before coming to any conclusion.

Gemini: Today, you are likely to make some changes in your plan that might turn out beneficial. You are likley to meet influential people who will turn out beneficial in near future. You are advised to keep a check on your expenses.

Cancer: Today, you are likley to deal with some hurdles during the compelition on your task. So you are advised to be careful and don't rush into submitting your work. On the business front, you are likley to have a verbal spat with your business partner, so you are advised to stay calm.

Leo: Today, your creativity will be at its peak. Also, you will offer help to people around you. You are likley to meet influential people, who might turn out beneficial in near future.

Virgo: Today is a hectic day on the work front, but you are advised to not postpone your work for some other day. On the financial front, you are not likely to get your money back. On the business front, you are likley to have cordial relations with your business partner.

Libra: Today, you may feel sensitive and emotionally weak. So you are advised to stay calm, else it might hinder your work. Also, don't rush into completing your work, as there are chances of errors.

Scorpio: Today, on the business front, you are likley to make good profits. Salaried folks are also likley to excel in their job and might get a reward for their hard work. On the health front, you are advised to be careful as you are likely to be a victim of stomach aches.

Sagittarius: Today, you are likley to help people around you. On the business front, you are likley to receive profitable deals which will boost your financial health. On the work front, you are likely to make some necessary changes.

Capricorn: Today, you are likley to have a profitable day on the professional front. Salaried folks are likely to get the help of their colleagues. Students, time is favourable so grab the opportunity.

Aquarius: Today, you may feel disturbed, which will give rise to misunderstandings. On the personal front, you are advised to not take important decisions regarding a love relationship. Also, you are likley to engage in a verbal spat with a family member.

Pisces: On the business front, you are likely to initiate innovative plans in matters of law and money. You are likley to meet friends and might learn new things. However, you are advised to not engage in an unnecessary dispute.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv