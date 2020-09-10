New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The alignment of stars can have a huge impact on how the day will pass and thus knowing your horoscope becomes important as it can help you deal with a number of problems and help us prepare for the day. So read here to know what’s in store for you today, according to your zodiac sign:

Aries: The day will begin on a positive note for you. Your relationship with your spouse and family members will improve. Stars suggest that you might plan a vacation.

Taurus: It will be a brilliant day for you. Your professional reputation will increase and your financial condition will improve. Students will get a lot of success today. Health will be good.

Gemini: Your financial condition will improve today. Social reputation will increase. Health will be good. However, you are advised to be cautious while driving.

Cancer: It will be a hectic day for you but your positivity will help you sail through the day, The stars are in your favour and suggest that you might get a promotion today.

Leo: Your financial condition will improve. This is a good day for you to invest in new business. However, you are advised to take care of your health.

Virgo: Today you will get the much-needed support from your life partner. Your hard work will help you impress your seniors at the workplace.

Libra: Today you are advised to control your emotions. You might end up hurting your relations with your loved ones. You are also advised to take care of your health.

Scorpio: It will be a wonderful day for you. You will get the much-needed support from your colleagues and this will help you complete a pending task. Be cautious while driving.

Sagittarius: Today you are advised not to get into any kind of argument with anyone. There will some kind of fear in your mind. Think twice before spending money.

Capricorn: You will get good news from someone in the afternoon. Stars suggest that you might get a promotion or an increment today. Health will be good.

Aquarius: It will be a busy and stressful day for you. There will be a lot of work at the office. Be calm and let the day pass. At the evening, sit with your family and friends and enjoy a drink to relax.

Pisces: It will be a stressful day for you but your friends will support you a lot today and this will give you the confidence to achieve your goals. You are advised to take care of your health.

