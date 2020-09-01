So if you want to prepare yourself for the upcoming hurdles today, here are your astrological predictions for September 1.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The month of September has arrived and if you are planning to venture into some new projects or are planning to start something new and have been waiting for the right, then start your month by reading your astrological predictions, as the stars play an important role in your day-to-day life and their movements also have an impact in your life. So if you want to prepare yourself for the upcoming hurdles today, here are your astrological predictions for September 1.

Aries: Today, you will have a successful day at your workplace. Tour business will also witness profits and all losses will convert into profits. Your problems related to throat, teeth, ear or nose may be resolved today.

Taurus: Your hard work will pay off and you will achieve some landmark in your professional front. Overworking of your mind may make you tired. Due to workload, you may not be able to reach some family get together.

Gemini: Your halted projects will start with the starting of this month. You may also plan for a short work-related trip. You may also visit some religious place to maintain your internal strength. Stay health-conscious.

Cancer: You will face some difficulties with your professional front. Students will achieve success in the academic front. There is a need to start exercising and meditation to remain healthy and clear your mind from all the negativity.

Leo: Investing in properties can be proved profitable today. You will also have a good day at your workplace. Your seniors will recognize and acknowledge your hard work. Keep your mind clear and stay away from negative people.

Virgo: Money which was stuck may be recovered now, which may increase the liquidity in the business. Trying out new things will prove to be beneficial today. Stay health-conscious and work out regularly. Avoid arguing with your spouse to maintain a healthy atmosphere in the house.

Libra: You have to control your short temper, which may help you to perform your task smoothly. You are advised to be careful before making new investments in assets. You are also advised to avoid speculation in the work.

Scorpio: You will be witnessing success at professional front. Your colleagues at your workplace will acknowledge your hard work. Your relationship with your spouse might witness some problems but with dialogue it can get better.

Sagittarius: Today, you will feel energetic, and will be more focused, which may speed up your current task. Your subordinates may help you start a new project, which may give you a profit in the near future.

Capricorn: Today, you may use your creativity in your office or at home, which may enhance your social status. Start controlling your expenditure on worthless things, which may increase your savings.

Aquarius: Today, you will be relaxed after a messy situation. Your inner strength may help you to implements some difficult decisions in parental business, which may grow your family business. you may help needy peoples around, which may increase your social respect.

Pisces: Today, you may feel dull, your health may not be good. You may also have anxiety and restlessness. You are advised to postpone your important investments in the business of real estates. You are advised to avoid rush driving.

Posted By: Talib Khan