New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Know how your day will turn out to be by taking a quick glance at and reading about your zodiac sign. Go through the horoscope below and plan your day accordingly.

Aries

There is a need to be more health-conscious. Be careful while driving. There is a possibility of quarrel, dispute, loss or theft of any valuable item.

Taurus

Religious tendencies will increase. Family life will be happy. The economic side will be strong. There will be an increase in household items. Expected success will come in the field of education.

Gemini

The financial side will be strong. Relationships will get stronger. Family life will be happy. The responsibility of the child will be fulfilled. The effort made will be worthwhile. New relationships will be formed.

Cancer

You will get success in the field of education competition. Married life will be pleasant. Will take interest in religious work. Family prestige will increase. You will get success in creative work.

Leo

There is a need to be health conscious. Control your emotions. Political ambitions will be fulfilled. Confidence will increase with the completion of any task.

Virgo

Will take interest in social work. Business reputation will increase. Wealth, honor, fame and fame will increase. There will be progress in the field of livelihood. Creative efforts will bear fruit.

Libra

There will be success in the matter of movable or immovable property. There will be tension due to life partner. Creative efforts will bear fruit. Family obligations will be fulfilled.

Scorpio

There will be progress in the field of livelihood. The effort made will be worthwhile. Family prestige will increase. Married life will be happy. Will take interest in social work. New relationships will be formed.

Sagittarius

Your influence and dominance will increase due to the completion of any work. There will be sweetness in relationships. Professional efforts will bear fruit. Unexpected progress in the field of livelihood.

Capricorn

Gifts or respect will increase. Luckily you will get good news. With the completion of any work, your influence and dominance will increase. Family obligations will be fulfilled.

Aquarius

Married life will be happy. Political ambitions will be fulfilled. Will take interest in social work. Family prestige will increase. The economic side will be strong. New relationships will be formed.

Pisces

Gifts or honors will increase. With the completion of any work, your influence and dominance will increase. Be cautious about your health. Creative efforts will bear fruit.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal