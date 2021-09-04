If you are wondering how your day will be then, scroll down below, and have a look at your daily horoscope.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Finally Saturday is here and so is the weekend. If you are wondering how your day will be then, scroll down below, and have a look at your daily horoscope. It will help you in planning out your day accordingly.

Aries

Today you are likely to spend quality time with your family members, this will enhance your bonding and bring harmony. On the professional front, business folks may have a tough day.

Taurus

Today on the work front, you are likely to achieve success due to your hard work. Also, you are likely to make some financial gains that will enhance your savings. However, you are advised to be focused and avoid distraction.

Gemini

Today you are likley to welcome some changes in your routine, which might turn out beneficial. On the business front, you are likely to implement new ideas.

Cancer

Today you may feel stable, which will help you in staying focused. Also, you may find yourself spiritually inclined. Job seekers you might get a call from a good company.

Leo

Today you may feel positive, which will help you in overcoming messy situations. Students are likely to receive good news. On the health front, you are advised to take good care of yourself.

Virgo

Today you are likely to take a step ahead in your relationship and your well-wishers might help you in persuading your parents.

Libra

Today you are advised to not rush on the work front. It will be good if you take advice from your seniors when faced with a difficult situation. On the personal front, take good care of your parents health.

Scorpio

Today you are advised to be extra careful with cash transactions. When travelling makes sure you take care of valuable belongings. By the evening, you are likely to receive a good news.

Sagittarius

today you may feel confused, so you are advised to stay calm and do meditation. Also, access restrain on your speech, else your words might end up hurting people around you. On the personal front, your relationship is likely to get improved.

Capricorn

Today you may feel tired due to workload. So you are advised to stay calm and divide the work according to the priority. Salaried folks might plan to change the job.

Aquarius

Today you are likely to be a bit emotionally sensitive. You will get upset over small matters, which might spoil your mood throughout the day. Salaried folks can expect a change in job.

Pisces

Today you are likely to spend your hard-earned money on worthless items, so you are advised to control expenses. Also, be careful as people might take advantage of your polite nature.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv