New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: If you are wondering how your day will be then, scroll down below, and have a look at your daily horoscope. Astrological predictions will help you in knowing about challenges and obstacles you might face.



Aries

Today you will feel happy and would prioritise your self-respect. You are likely to receive a good news that will keep your mood merry. On the work front, things will remain normal. However, on the health front, you will remain worried regarding your spouse health.

Taurus

On the business front, you are likely to have a profitable day. If you are going on a business trip, it will turn out successful. However, salaried folks are advised to get a job soon.

Gemini

Today you are likely to spend on unnecessary items, which might hamper your financial health. You are advised to be extra cautious during transactions. Also, watch your words, else you might end up hurting people around you.

Cancer

Today, you are likely to remain busy in both your professional and personal life. Students are likely to achieve the first step towards their goal.

Leo

Today you may be a victim of ill health. However, you will have a good day. On the economic front, you can expect some change in the policy. On the work front, you will get respect from your colleagues and seniors.

Virgo

Today you may find yourself spiritually inclined. You may also plan to visit a religious place for inner strength and peace. you may be engaged in land or property related work today.

Libra

Today you are likely to get the support of your spouse when face with challenges. You are advised to avoid using harsh words while talking, else you might end up hurting people around you.

Scorpio

Today you may feel tired and stressed. You are advised to not force your opinions on any matter. On the personal front, you are likely to get the help of your spouse.

Sagittarius

Today you are likley to achieve success on the work front. Business people will be able to resolve the long term dispute.

Capricorn

Today you are likely to have a peaceful atmosphere at home. However, you are advised to not allow interference of any relative in family matters.

Aquarius

Today business folks will receive big and profitable orders which will enhance their financial health. However, you are advised to avoid transactions as it's not beneficial.

Pisces

Today you may feel jealousy regarding your colleague due to the will of superiors over at the workplace. However, you will remain busy due to the work and might ignore your personal life.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv