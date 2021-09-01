Know what the stars have in store for you. Here's the astrological prediction of September 01, 2021 for your zodiac sign. Scroll down to read more.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Know how your day will turn out to be by taking a quick glance at and reading about your zodiac sign. Go through the horoscope below and plan your day accordingly.

Aries

Family prestige will increase. The economic side will be strong. Gifts or honors will increase. There will be cooperation of government power. Expected success will come in creative work.

Taurus

The work done with intelligence will be completed. Business plan will come to fruition. Will take interest in social work. Married life will be happy. New relationships will be formed.

Gemini

Family obligations will be fulfilled. You will get success in taking cooperation from others. The economic side will be strong. There is a need to be health conscious.

Cancer

There will be progress in the field of livelihood. There will be running. Be cautious about your health. Marital happiness may increase. There will be success in the work done with intelligence.

Leo

The work done with intellect will be completed, but due to the setting of Mars, some family or business problems may arise. Creative efforts will bear fruit.

Virgo

There will be progress in the field of livelihood. Social prestige will increase. Wealth, honor, fame and fame will increase. There will be progress in creative work. Married life will be happy.

Libra

The financial side will be strong. There is a need to be health conscious. Spouse's health may be affected. The effort made will be worthwhile. New relationships will be formed.

Scorpio

Family prestige will increase. Gifts or honors will increase. Spouse will get support. There may be an increase in gifts or honors. Married life will be happy.

Sagittarius

You will get the support of your life partner. You will be successful in taking cooperation from the female officer or the female head of the house. Confidence will increase with the completion of any task.

Capricorn

The effort made will be worthwhile. Family obligations will be fulfilled. The economic side will be strong. There will be an increase in household items. Creative efforts will bear fruit.

Aquarius

Business efforts will be fruitful, but the stalled work will also be completed due to the setting of Mars. The opponent will be defeated. Fulfillment of family obligations.

Pisces

Married life will be happy. You will get success in creative work. The completion of any work will increase your influence. Will be busy with homework. New relationships will be formed.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal